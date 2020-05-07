CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcentric Mold & Engineering is proud to be part of the domestic supply chain initiative to meet the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) – specifically, face shields. This initiative, started by ZVerse, a digital manufacturing company located in South Carolina, has the goal of producing 20 million shields by July.
"ZVerse is proud to partner with Xcentric Mold & Engineering in the production of headbands for our face shields," ZVerse CEO John Carrington said. "The COVID-19 crisis has shown us the importance of establishing a strong and reliable domestic supply chain. Xcentric is an excellent partner to assist us in this important initiative."
The initiative began with 3D-printed shields to rapidly meet a portion of the immediate need. However, overwhelming demand requires injection molding to produce shields on a massive scale and at a price that healthcare providers can afford. For this ZVerse turned to Xcentric Mold & Engineering who specializes in fast delivery injection molding services to scale up to 250,000 units per month.
"Quickly ramping production of high-quality plastic parts in large quantities at affordable prices is the power of Xcentric's rapid injection molding concept," said Mike Rynerson, Xcentric CEO. "We applaud the efforts of everyone who is rallying to support our front-line workers. We are grateful that we and our partners in the Detroit area are able to help the covid-19 fight in some way."
The one-size-fits-all shields are professionally engineered and compliant with Class 1 devices as listed under the emergency order. They are reusable, easy-to-clean, and designed to protect the face, mouth, and eyes from spray and splatter. Each unit comes in three parts: headset, visor, and application band. Each shield takes 30 seconds to assemble.
Bulk orders can be placed through the ZVerse website: https://www.zverse.com/zshield-shop/. Shields have also been made available for the general public to purchase in single quantities, 5-packs, or 10-packs.
ZVerse also launched Be the Shield, a movement meant to inspire people to shield healthcare workers by staying home, washing hands, and practicing social distancing. For more information, visit BetheShield.info.
About Xcentric:
Xcentric Mold & Engineering, majority owned by Riverside Capital, has two Michigan-based plastic injection molding facilities designed to meet short production deadlines for prototype and low volume production. Xcentric delivers a wide variety of injection-molded, CNC-machined, and 3D-printed parts in under 13 business days.