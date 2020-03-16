CHICAGO, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive advisor to MEDEFAB in its acquisition by Molded Devices, Inc. (MDI).
Headquartered in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, MEDEFAB is a full-service OEM manufacturer of plastic medical devices and components with a focus on single-use, procedure-based disposable devices. The Company's customers include many leading medical device companies. The Company offers manufacturing from a basic tube to a complete range of secondary operations, including injection molding, tube extrusion, assembly, pad printing, insert molding, over-molding, heat shrink marker bands, stainless-steel stylets, packaging, and sterilization.
Based in Tempe, Arizona, MDI is an industry leader in plastics processing with process offerings including plastic dip molding, dip coating, rubber dip molding, custom plastic injection molding, thin-wall blow molding, extrusion, rapid prototyping, and numerous value added services including decorating and assembly. Since 1963, the Company has continued to expand and redefine its operations through organic growth and key acquisitions to become a premier, world class rubber and plastic contract manufacturer to the global OEM marketplace. MDI operates from 11 manufacturing facilities strategically located across the United States and Mexico.
"We are extremely happy for Tom and the MEDEFAB team. We truly believe they found the perfect partner to take the Company into the future," stated Joe Contaldo, Partner of XLCS Partners. "The healthcare sector continues to be an area of focus for our firm as we plan the launch of a new Nashville office and add additional professionals with deep industry experience."
XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to MEDEFAB and the transaction was led by Brian Ytterberg, Managing Director. The transaction was completed January 20, 2020.
About XLCS Partners, Inc.
XLCS Partners is an investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to select clients globally. More information is available at www.xlcspartners.com.
