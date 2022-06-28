STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced it is initiating a program targeting urothelial cancer, the most common form of bladder cancer. This is the first project where XNK's proprietary technology platform of natural killer (NK) cell therapies is applied towards solid tumors. The company will collaborate with the Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, Sweden.

"XNK is in a strong financial position and the time is right to continue to broaden our pipeline beyond hematological malignancies. Urothelial bladder cancer is a severe disease with large unmet medical need," said Johan Liwing, CEO of XNK Therapeutics. "This is the company's third indication and puts XNK at the forefront of clinical development and manufacturing of autologous natural killer cell-based products."

The company will collaborate with the Karolinska University Hospital to initially evaluate XNK's autologous NK cell product, alone and in combination with existing treatment, on tumor cells from patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer with the goal to take this further into a clinical trial. More than 80,000 new cases of bladder cancer are expected in the United States in 2022 alone, according to the American Cancer Society.

The program will complement the ongoing Phase II clinical study in multiple myeloma and the preclinical proof of concept study in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) using patient samples from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics

Tel: +46 706 70 36 75

E-mail: johan.liwing@xnktherapeutics.com

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunotherapy company focusing its efforts on preventing and treating cancer by developing novel NK cell-based therapies. The company is at the forefront of the development of autologous NK cell-based products using its proprietary technology platform. The company's platform technology and lead investigational candidate drug was developed specifically to target cancers, including settings where allogeneic cell products are not readily applicable. The Company's objective is for its investigational candidate drug and proprietary platform technology to constitute key components in the cancer treatments of tomorrow. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/xnk-therapeutics-ab/r/xnk-broadens-its-pipeline-with-bladder-cancer-study,c3592260

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xnk-broadens-its-pipeline-with-bladder-cancer-study-301576529.html

SOURCE XNK Therapeutics AB

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.