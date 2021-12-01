STOCKHOLM, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB's CEO, Johan Liwing, will present at the ABGSC Private Companies event on December 6. The presentation starts at 09:30CET and will be livestreamed via https://www.introduce.se.

The presentation will be held in English and will also be available on XNK's website www.xnktherapeutics.com shortly thereafter.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics

Tel: +46 706 70 36 75

E-mail: johan.liwing@xnktherapeutics.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/xnk-therapeutics-ab/r/xnk-therapeutics-to-present-at-abgsc-private-companies-seminar-on-december-6,c3463308

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16693/3463308/1503516.pdf

XNK Therapeutics to present at ABGSC Private Companies Seminar on December 6

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xnk-therapeutics-to-present-at-abgsc-private-companies-seminar-on-december-6-301434751.html

SOURCE XNK Therapeutics AB

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.