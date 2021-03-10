CALGARY, Alberta, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XSENSOR Technology Corporation (XSENSOR), the Intelligent Dynamic Sensing company, is introducing its AI-powered continuous skin monitoring ForeSite™ Intelligent Surface (IS) mattress solution that allows clinicians to individualize care, improve patient safety, and reduce staff workload.
The prevention of pressure injuries requires an effective data-driven, knowledge-based patient care regimen. Currently, clinicians lack the information needed to understand individual patient risk and see the location of elevated pressures. As a result, there is no way to prioritize care and confirm that repositioning has been effective in redistributing pressure, allowing the tissue to re-oxygenate.
The ForeSite IS system can continuously monitor skin risk and pressure with a mattress or an overlay, both available with integrated microclimate. It can also identify highest-risk patients and body regions using detailed image visualizations and alerting, as well as track individualized patient turn plans at the bedside and nursing station.
"ForeSite Intelligent Surface, now available for clinical evaluation and trials, aims to prevent hospital acquired pressure injuries by providing AI-powered individualized patient monitoring and care plans," said Ian Main, chief executive officer and founder of XSENSOR. "This allows clinical staff to assess risks in real-time and make the most appropriate decisions with all of the relevant patient information."
XSENSOR will feature the ForeSite IS at the upcoming virtual events at the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP) 2021 Virtual Annual Conference on March 10-12 and WoundCon Spring 2021 on March 12.
Clinicians and researchers are invited to contact XSENSOR to arrange a demonstration or get more information on how to participate in the global clinical evaluation or trial. Contact XSENSOR here.
About XSENSOR
XSENSOR is the industry leader in Intelligent Dynamic Sensing, which reveals hidden data across continuous skin monitoring, human performance, product design and safety testing, and sleep improvement applications. Intelligent Dynamic Sensing enables maximum precision measurements, highest quality visualizations, and AI-powered data analysis, resulting in optimized levels of product performance, comfort, and safety.
Media Contact
Gabriel Grenier-Baird, XSENSOR Technology Corporation, +1 4032666612 Ext: 231, gabriel.grenier-baird@xsensor.com
SOURCE XSENSOR Technology Corporation