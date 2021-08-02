TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
CLINICAL TRIALS
August 3- Enabling Decentralized Clinical Trials with Seamless, Remote Integration of Devices and eClinical Systems
August 10- Optimizing Your Site Contracting and Payment Approach in a Post-Pandemic World
August 12- How to Set Up Your High-Throughput Histopathology Study for Success
DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT
August 4- Wielding the Double-Edge Sword of Cardiac Biomarkers in Clinical Trials: A Discussion with Dr. James Januzzi, MD
August 24- Oncology Trial Complexity: New Tufts CSDD Research and Strategies to Optimize Study Design
August 25- Drug Development in a Post-COVID Era
HEALTHCARE
August 11- Oncology Research and Care: Reimagining Digital Innovation
August 24- Antimicrobial Resistance: How Clinical Research Can Combat an Ensuing Global Crisis
PHARMACEUTICAL
August 5- Technology Transfer: A Systemic Approach to Achieve Manufacturing Process Milestones
August 18- The Quality Culture Playbook: How to Build a Quality Culture
August 25- How to Increase Engagement with Medical and Scientific Posters Using Enhanced Digital Content and Design
August 25- How Commercial Insights Can be Used to Maximize an Early Exit
FOOD
August 3- Artificial Intelligence in Food Manufacturing: Making the Most of Your Data
August 4- Traceability from A to Z: How Product Digitization Spells Success for the Supply Chain
August 17- Quantifying Quality in Food and Beverage
August 26- Moving at the Speed of Social Trends: How the Food Industry is Adapting to Changing Consumer Demands
