BIOMARKERS

February 24- Biomarker Discovery from Gene Expression: Challenges and Solutions for Success

February 24- A Review of Current Biomarkers for Alzheimer's Disease

February 25- Understanding Biomarker Expression Using Multiplex Immunofluorescence (mIF) with FFPE Access for Clinical Trials

CLINICAL TRIALS

February 8- Longitudinal Qualitative Research: A Powerful Tool for Patient-Centred Research

February 15- Digitizing the Site Network for Traditional, Hybrid and Decentralized Clinical Trials

February 24- Analyze Data in Live Studies Without Unblinding or Spending Alpha

February 28- The Complexities of Pediatric Rare Disease Clinical Trials: Regulatory and Operational Strategies for Success

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

February 9- The Rise of the Augmented Consumer in Life Sciences: Shaping the Analytics and Business Intelligence Strategy

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

February 16- NASH Populations with Cirrhosis: Drug Development Challenges and Solutions

February 25- How Harmonized Scientific Data in the Cloud Will Fuel the Next Evolution of Drug Discovery

FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH

February 4- Fast, Metadata-Driven Analysis and Visualization of Flow and Mass Cytometry Data with CellEngine

February 9- Biology of SARS-CoV-2: Past, Present and Future

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

February 16- Osmolality as a Tool for UF/DF Monitoring Before Cation Exchange Chromatography Capture of Monoclonal Antibodies

February 22- A New Era for Automated Liquid Handling

February 22- Assessing Cellular Immunogenicity via ELISpot

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

February 10- Transitioning from Clinical to Commercial Manufacturing — Part 1: Pre-Product Registration Perspective

February 23- Overcoming the Development and Manufacturing Challenges Associated with Nucleic Acid Therapeutics

PRECLINICAL

February 1- Successful Virtual Necropsy and Specimen Study Logistics

MEDICAL DEVICE

February 16- Unlocking the Mystery of Essential Performance Requirements for Combination Products

FOOD

February 17- Solving Wastewater Reuse Challenges in the Food & Beverage Industry with Membrane Bioreactor Technology

