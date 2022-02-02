TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
BIOMARKERS
February 24- Biomarker Discovery from Gene Expression: Challenges and Solutions for Success
February 24- A Review of Current Biomarkers for Alzheimer's Disease
February 25- Understanding Biomarker Expression Using Multiplex Immunofluorescence (mIF) with FFPE Access for Clinical Trials
CLINICAL TRIALS
February 8- Longitudinal Qualitative Research: A Powerful Tool for Patient-Centred Research
February 15- Digitizing the Site Network for Traditional, Hybrid and Decentralized Clinical Trials
February 24- Analyze Data in Live Studies Without Unblinding or Spending Alpha
February 28- The Complexities of Pediatric Rare Disease Clinical Trials: Regulatory and Operational Strategies for Success
COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR
February 9- The Rise of the Augmented Consumer in Life Sciences: Shaping the Analytics and Business Intelligence Strategy
DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT
February 16- NASH Populations with Cirrhosis: Drug Development Challenges and Solutions
February 25- How Harmonized Scientific Data in the Cloud Will Fuel the Next Evolution of Drug Discovery
FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH
February 4- Fast, Metadata-Driven Analysis and Visualization of Flow and Mass Cytometry Data with CellEngine
February 9- Biology of SARS-CoV-2: Past, Present and Future
LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY
February 16- Osmolality as a Tool for UF/DF Monitoring Before Cation Exchange Chromatography Capture of Monoclonal Antibodies
February 22- A New Era for Automated Liquid Handling
February 22- Assessing Cellular Immunogenicity via ELISpot
PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN
February 10- Transitioning from Clinical to Commercial Manufacturing — Part 1: Pre-Product Registration Perspective
February 23- Overcoming the Development and Manufacturing Challenges Associated with Nucleic Acid Therapeutics
PRECLINICAL
February 1- Successful Virtual Necropsy and Specimen Study Logistics
MEDICAL DEVICE
February 16- Unlocking the Mystery of Essential Performance Requirements for Combination Products
FOOD
February 17- Solving Wastewater Reuse Challenges in the Food & Beverage Industry with Membrane Bioreactor Technology
