Visit http://www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:
BIOMARKERS
July 28- Osteoarthritis Trials: The Role of Imaging for Subject Selection
CLINICAL TRIALS
July 13- Empowerment Model: A New Partnership Model for Maximum Efficiency, Cost Savings, and Control
July 14-Modernizing Neuroscience Clinical Trials Using a Virtual Framework: A Perspective on Endpoint Measurement and Best Practices
July 20- Accelerating Clinical Trials with Streamlined Project Management Methodology
July 27- CTScreen: A 3D-Engineered Cardiac Tissue System for Automated Perfusion, Stimulation and Contractility Measurement
DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT
July 14- Accelerating Lupus Drug Discovery & Development: Fireside Chat with Experts in SLE Research
July 29- Immuno-Oncology: Functional Assays for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors as Emerging Therapeutics
FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH
July 28- Using NGS to Improve Investigations of Historical and Contemporary Human Remains
HEALTHCARE
July 13- Automation and Pathogen Surveillance: Scaling Up
PHARMACEUTICAL
July 13- Combination Drug Products: A Development Roadmap to Clinical Trials
July 19- Designing and Conducting Effective Long-term Follow-Up Studies
July 20- Highly Potent Oral Solids: Challenges and Considerations
PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN
July 14- Process Development: Getting from Phase I to III
July 15- Early Therapeutic Antibody Development: Addressing the Challenges to Expedite a CMC Program
July 29- All That Glitters is Not Gold – A Discussion on the Stark Differences in "cGMP" Plasmid Manufacturing, Quality, and Regulations
FOOD
July 15- Tech-Enabled Traceability and the Future of Food Supply Chains
