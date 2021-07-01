TORONTO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!

BIOMARKERS

July 28- Osteoarthritis Trials: The Role of Imaging for Subject Selection

CLINICAL TRIALS

July 13- Empowerment Model: A New Partnership Model for Maximum Efficiency, Cost Savings, and Control

July 14-Modernizing Neuroscience Clinical Trials Using a Virtual Framework: A Perspective on Endpoint Measurement and Best Practices

July 20- Accelerating Clinical Trials with Streamlined Project Management Methodology

July 27- CTScreen: A 3D-Engineered Cardiac Tissue System for Automated Perfusion, Stimulation and Contractility Measurement

DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT

July 14- Accelerating Lupus Drug Discovery & Development: Fireside Chat with Experts in SLE Research

July 29- Immuno-Oncology: Functional Assays for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors as Emerging Therapeutics

FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH

July 28- Using NGS to Improve Investigations of Historical and Contemporary Human Remains

HEALTHCARE

July 13- Automation and Pathogen Surveillance: Scaling Up

PHARMACEUTICAL

July 13- Combination Drug Products: A Development Roadmap to Clinical Trials

July 19- Designing and Conducting Effective Long-term Follow-Up Studies

July 20- Highly Potent Oral Solids: Challenges and Considerations

PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

July 14- Process Development: Getting from Phase I to III

July 15- Early Therapeutic Antibody Development: Addressing the Challenges to Expedite a CMC Program

July 29- All That Glitters is Not Gold – A Discussion on the Stark Differences in "cGMP" Plasmid Manufacturing, Quality, and Regulations

FOOD

July 15- Tech-Enabled Traceability and the Future of Food Supply Chains

SOURCE Xtalks

