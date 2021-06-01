TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
BIOMARKERS
June 22- ALS Biomarkers in Drug Development
June 24- Next Generation Biomarkers. A Journey of Multiomic Translational Science from Discovery to Companion Diagnostics
CLINICAL TRIALS
June 2- How to Build a Successful Decentralized Clinical Trial and Avoid Common Mistakes
June 2- Decentralized Clinical Trials – Guidance for Metrics and Analysis to Measure Success
June 3- Fully Integrated, Participant-Friendly eConsent for Today's Clinical Trials
June 8- Preparing for ICH E6 (R3) Good Clinical Practice Changes
June 8- Scaling Up eConsent in Traditional and Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs)
June10- Clinical Trials of Schizophrenia: Optimizing Patient Reported Outcomes and Performance Outcome Assessments
June 23- Precision Oncology: An Era that Calls for a New Model for Conducting Clinical Trials?
June 25- Discrete Choice Experiment: How to Run a Preference Study with the DCE Methodology
DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT
June 3- A New Single-Cell Sequencing and Analysis Platform to Accelerate Cell and Gene Therapy Pipelines
June 9-Successful Clinical Supply Strategies for Solid Oral Dose Trials
June 10- Streamlining Study Submissions for Success: An Integrated Summaries of Safety (ISS) Case Study with Urovant Sciences
June 24- pDNA Manufacturing: An Optimized Platform Process
HEALTHCARE
June 23- Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA): Clinical Implications in Early Alzheimer's Disease
LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY
June 8- Navigating the Choppy Waters of Implementing Rapid Molecular Blood Culture Identification Tests
June 22- FOX Three Molecular Guidance System: A Novel Platform for Targeted Intracellular Delivery of Biotherapeutics
PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION
June 10- Evaluating Flexible Delivery Models (FSPs) to Enable Patient-Centric Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs)
June 17- Can Increased Data Access Improve Patient Enrollment and Engagement?
PHARMACEUTICAL
June 2- Modular Real-Time Monitoring in Pharmaceutical Cold Chain
June 4- Syneos Health: Finding Your Home in a Contract Research Organization
June 16- Living History: Our Role in Global Scientific Collaboration for SARS-CoV-2
June 16- Combining AI and Automation in the SynFini™ Platform to Accelerate Small Molecule Drug Discovery
June 17- Improving the Environmental Sustainability of Emerging Autoinjectors
June 23- Central Laboratory Project Initiation – Customization and Flexibility While Meeting Study Timelines
PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN
June 24- Potent Product Manufacture in a Multi-Product Facility
MEDICAL DEVICES
June 15- Passing an Audit: Pro Tips from a QA Expert Panel
June 29- Looking Ahead at the Neurology Clinical Trial Space in the Post-COVID-19 Landscape
FOOD
June 15- How AI-Based Breeding Could Be the Key to Next-Gen Plant-Based Innovations
June 22- Phage Use to Combat Salmonella and Listeria in Fresh Ground Meats, RTE Meats, and in Smoked Salmon
