TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!

Visit http://www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:

BIOMARKERS

June 22- ALS Biomarkers in Drug Development

June 24- Next Generation Biomarkers. A Journey of Multiomic Translational Science from Discovery to Companion Diagnostics

CLINICAL TRIALS

June 2- How to Build a Successful Decentralized Clinical Trial and Avoid Common Mistakes    

June 2- Decentralized Clinical Trials – Guidance for Metrics and Analysis to Measure Success

June 3- Fully Integrated, Participant-Friendly eConsent for Today's Clinical Trials

June 8- Preparing for ICH E6 (R3) Good Clinical Practice Changes

June 8- Scaling Up eConsent in Traditional and Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs)

June10- Clinical Trials of Schizophrenia: Optimizing Patient Reported Outcomes and Performance Outcome Assessments

June 23- Precision Oncology: An Era that Calls for a New Model for Conducting Clinical Trials?

June 25- Discrete Choice Experiment: How to Run a Preference Study with the DCE Methodology

DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT

June 3- A New Single-Cell Sequencing and Analysis Platform to Accelerate Cell and Gene Therapy Pipelines

June 9-Successful Clinical Supply Strategies for Solid Oral Dose Trials

June 10- Streamlining Study Submissions for Success: An Integrated Summaries of Safety (ISS) Case Study with Urovant Sciences

June 24- pDNA Manufacturing: An Optimized Platform Process

HEALTHCARE

June 23- Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA): Clinical Implications in Early Alzheimer's Disease

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

June 8- Navigating the Choppy Waters of Implementing Rapid Molecular Blood Culture Identification Tests

June 22- FOX Three Molecular Guidance System: A Novel Platform for Targeted Intracellular Delivery of Biotherapeutics

PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION

June 10- Evaluating Flexible Delivery Models (FSPs) to Enable Patient-Centric Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs)

June 17- Can Increased Data Access Improve Patient Enrollment and Engagement?

PHARMACEUTICAL

June 2- Modular Real-Time Monitoring in Pharmaceutical Cold Chain

June 4- Syneos Health: Finding Your Home in a Contract Research Organization

June 16- Living History: Our Role in Global Scientific Collaboration for SARS-CoV-2

June 16- Combining AI and Automation in the SynFini™ Platform to Accelerate Small Molecule Drug Discovery

June 17- Improving the Environmental Sustainability of Emerging Autoinjectors

June 23- Central Laboratory Project Initiation – Customization and Flexibility While Meeting Study Timelines

June 3- Fully Integrated, Participant-Friendly eConsent for Today's Clinical Trials

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

June 24- Potent Product Manufacture in a Multi-Product Facility

MEDICAL DEVICES

June 15- Passing an Audit: Pro Tips from a QA Expert Panel

June 29- Looking Ahead at the Neurology Clinical Trial Space in the Post-COVID-19 Landscape

FOOD

June 15- How AI-Based Breeding Could Be the Key to Next-Gen Plant-Based Innovations

June 22- Phage Use to Combat Salmonella and Listeria in Fresh Ground Meats, RTE Meats, and in Smoked Salmon

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://www.xtalks.com

Media Contact

Mira Nabulsi, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 400, mnabulsi@xtalks.com

 

SOURCE Xtalks

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.