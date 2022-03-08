TORONTO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!

Visit http://www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:

BIOMARKERS

March 28- Profiling Cancer Biology Using Spatial Phenomics

March 30- Predictive and Pharmacodynamic Biomarker Profiling to Conserve Precious Clinical Trial Samples

CLINICAL TRIALS

March 9- Leveraging Remote Assessments and Central Raters to Optimize Rare Disease Clinical Trials

March 17- A Guide to Conducting Clinical Trials in China

March 22- Exploring the Role of Wearable Biosensors Within the DCT Ecosystem

March 23- Best Practices for Adopting an Advanced Clinical Data Management Workbench for Clinical Data Services Delivery

March 24- Efficient Clinical Trial Supplies — Benefitting from an Electronic Site Inventory Solution

March 25- Hot Flashes, Brain Fog and the Blues: Frontiers in Menopause Treatments

March 29- Patient Centricity in Clinical Trials: Solutions for the Evolving Landscape

HEALTHCARE

March 2- Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (HFpEF) — Clues to the Identification of Undiagnosed Patients

March 24- Is It Time to Rethink How AI Technology Is Applied to Data Abstraction?

March 25- Microbial Air Monitoring Facilitates Disease Surveillance and Outbreak Response

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

March 17- Integrated Volume Verification: Providing a Safety Net for Liquid Handling Workflows

March 21- Rapid BCID Saved Costs and Reduced Healthcare Worker-Patient Interaction Time During the COVID-19 Pandemic

March 23- Oligonucleotide Purification With Anion Exchange Chromatography (AIEX)

PHARMACEUTICAL

March 30- Leveraging the Target Product Profile (TPP) to Maximize Breakthrough Potential

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

March 2- The Digital Transformation Journey to Next-Generation Quality Management

March 3- Industry Secrets to Enhance Clinical Trial Supply Chain Management

March 9- New Qualified Person Oversight Regulations When Importing Investigational Medicinal Product to the UK

March 17- Cut Pharma Maintenance Costs and Improve Asset Efficiency with AI and Advanced Analytics

March 25- Digital Solutions to Optimize Facility and Asset Management in Pharma & Biotech

March 29- Considerations for Microbial Fermentation: Single Use vs. Stainless Steel Fermenters

PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION

March 30- CNS Safety of Drugs in Late Phase Clinical Trials: Using Cognitive Information in Discussions with Regulators

MEDICAL DEVICE

March 16- The Evolution of a Connected Products Strategy: From Remote Service to Digital Thread

March 24- Clinical Challenges under the EU MDR

FOOD

March 14- Food Safety Testing with the Power of Fully Automated Sequencing

March 31- Food Packaging Testing: The Importance of Monitoring for PFAS

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://www.xtalks.com.

Media Contact

Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com

 

SOURCE Xtalks

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.