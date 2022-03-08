TORONTO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
BIOMARKERS
March 28- Profiling Cancer Biology Using Spatial Phenomics
March 30- Predictive and Pharmacodynamic Biomarker Profiling to Conserve Precious Clinical Trial Samples
CLINICAL TRIALS
March 9- Leveraging Remote Assessments and Central Raters to Optimize Rare Disease Clinical Trials
March 17- A Guide to Conducting Clinical Trials in China
March 22- Exploring the Role of Wearable Biosensors Within the DCT Ecosystem
March 23- Best Practices for Adopting an Advanced Clinical Data Management Workbench for Clinical Data Services Delivery
March 24- Efficient Clinical Trial Supplies — Benefitting from an Electronic Site Inventory Solution
March 25- Hot Flashes, Brain Fog and the Blues: Frontiers in Menopause Treatments
March 29- Patient Centricity in Clinical Trials: Solutions for the Evolving Landscape
HEALTHCARE
March 2- Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (HFpEF) — Clues to the Identification of Undiagnosed Patients
March 24- Is It Time to Rethink How AI Technology Is Applied to Data Abstraction?
March 25- Microbial Air Monitoring Facilitates Disease Surveillance and Outbreak Response
LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY
March 17- Integrated Volume Verification: Providing a Safety Net for Liquid Handling Workflows
March 21- Rapid BCID Saved Costs and Reduced Healthcare Worker-Patient Interaction Time During the COVID-19 Pandemic
March 23- Oligonucleotide Purification With Anion Exchange Chromatography (AIEX)
PHARMACEUTICAL
March 30- Leveraging the Target Product Profile (TPP) to Maximize Breakthrough Potential
PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN
March 2- The Digital Transformation Journey to Next-Generation Quality Management
March 3- Industry Secrets to Enhance Clinical Trial Supply Chain Management
March 9- New Qualified Person Oversight Regulations When Importing Investigational Medicinal Product to the UK
March 17- Cut Pharma Maintenance Costs and Improve Asset Efficiency with AI and Advanced Analytics
March 25- Digital Solutions to Optimize Facility and Asset Management in Pharma & Biotech
March 29- Considerations for Microbial Fermentation: Single Use vs. Stainless Steel Fermenters
PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION
March 30- CNS Safety of Drugs in Late Phase Clinical Trials: Using Cognitive Information in Discussions with Regulators
MEDICAL DEVICE
March 16- The Evolution of a Connected Products Strategy: From Remote Service to Digital Thread
March 24- Clinical Challenges under the EU MDR
FOOD
March 14- Food Safety Testing with the Power of Fully Automated Sequencing
March 31- Food Packaging Testing: The Importance of Monitoring for PFAS
