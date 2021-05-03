TORONTO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!

Visit http://www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:

BIOMARKERS

May 4- Oncology and Immuno-Oncology Precision Medicines: From Hit-Finding to Pre-Clinical Candidate Selection

May 11- How Immunohistochemistry and Immunofluorescence Benefit Pre-Clinical and Clinical Research

May 13- Clinical and Imaging Biomarkers in Parkinsonian Syndromes

May 21- AI and Cloud – Power of Modern Trial Infrastructure for Accelerated Drug Development

CLINICAL TRIALS    

May 5- Blood Pressure Monitoring in Clinical Trials: A Sponsor and Site Perspective

May 5- The Insider's Guide to Successful Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs)

May 7- Linguistic Validation: Facilitating Patient Diversity in Clinical Trials

May 11- Sample Management and Logistics Coordination for Today's Complex Trials

May 12- Conducting Clinical Trials During COVID-19: Lessons for the Next Pandemic    

May 12- Optimizing Patient Recruitment in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Studies

May 18- Fast Track Your CRA Career

May 18- Risk Mitigation for Oncology Clinical Trials

May 25- Data Monitoring Committees in the Changing Landscape of Clinical Trials

May 26- Can Increased Data Access Improve Patient Enrollment and Engagement?

DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT

May 6- Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML): Utilizing Single-Cell Multi-Omics to Uncover its Evolution and Resistance Mechanisms

May 13- Addressing Immunogenicity Challenges to Select the Best Drug Development Candidate

May 19- Market Application and Life-Cycle Management: The Road to Commercial Success

May 19- Accelerating Biologics Drug Development with an Expanding Analytical Toolkit

May 21- Cardiovascular event adjudication during COVID-19 and Beyond

May 27- Accelerate Early Clinical Development with Adaptive, Multi-Part, First-in-Human Study Design

HEALTHCARE

May 12- MRI in Crohn's Disease: Site Set-up and MREn Scoring Systems

May 28- COVID-19 Point of Care Testing: The LumiraDx Platform

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

May 4- Building Digitally Empowered Bioprocess Development Organizations to Accelerate Product Release

May 18- Microwave Chemistry: Novel Methodologies to Increase Synthetic Yield, Purity and Efficiency

PHARMACEUTICAL

May 5- Cultivation Technology Considerations Within the Cell-Based Scale-Up Continuum

May 6- BCS-based Biowaiver – Alternative to Human Bioequivalence Studies

May 10- Smart Manufacturing with Artificial Intelligence: A Digital Twin Strategy for Accelerated Innovation and Industrial Scale-up

May 13- Inside the Minds of People at the Cutting Edge of Life Science: How Great Leaders Think

May 24- Post-COVID Clinical Trials: 3 Predictions for the Future

May 27- Skin Sensitizing Potency Assessment: Filling in Data Gaps

May 27- Revisiting and Rebuilding Clinical Development for Antimicrobial Resistant Drugs – Lessons Learned During the COVID Pandemic

May 27- Scale-Up and Commercialization of Spray Dried Amorphous Solid Dispersions

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

May 6- Traceability for Consumer Safety: Evolving Your Physical and Digital Supply Chain

May 25- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharma and Identifying Value-Driven Use Cases for Smart Manufacturing Initiatives

MEDICAL DEVICES

May 20- Updates on EU EUDAMED UDI, Device Registration and other Global Health Authorities

May 26- Novel Preference Studies and their Applications in the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device and Diagnostics Industries

FOOD

May 13- GFSI and the Compliance Challenge for Food Safety

May 18- Food Safety and Supply Chain Traceability: A Holistic Approach

May 19- The Forefront of Ocular Nutrition: AstaReal® Astaxanthin for Front-of-the-Eye Health

May 26- Addressing Food Safety Challenges in Processing of Ready-to-Eat Foods

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://www.xtalks.com.

Media Contact

Mira Nabulsi, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 400, mnabulsi@xtalks.com

 

SOURCE Xtalks

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.