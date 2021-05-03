TORONTO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
BIOMARKERS
May 4- Oncology and Immuno-Oncology Precision Medicines: From Hit-Finding to Pre-Clinical Candidate Selection
May 11- How Immunohistochemistry and Immunofluorescence Benefit Pre-Clinical and Clinical Research
May 13- Clinical and Imaging Biomarkers in Parkinsonian Syndromes
May 21- AI and Cloud – Power of Modern Trial Infrastructure for Accelerated Drug Development
CLINICAL TRIALS
May 5- Blood Pressure Monitoring in Clinical Trials: A Sponsor and Site Perspective
May 5- The Insider's Guide to Successful Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs)
May 7- Linguistic Validation: Facilitating Patient Diversity in Clinical Trials
May 11- Sample Management and Logistics Coordination for Today's Complex Trials
May 12- Conducting Clinical Trials During COVID-19: Lessons for the Next Pandemic
May 12- Optimizing Patient Recruitment in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Studies
May 18- Fast Track Your CRA Career
May 18- Risk Mitigation for Oncology Clinical Trials
May 25- Data Monitoring Committees in the Changing Landscape of Clinical Trials
May 26- Can Increased Data Access Improve Patient Enrollment and Engagement?
DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT
May 6- Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML): Utilizing Single-Cell Multi-Omics to Uncover its Evolution and Resistance Mechanisms
May 13- Addressing Immunogenicity Challenges to Select the Best Drug Development Candidate
May 19- Market Application and Life-Cycle Management: The Road to Commercial Success
May 19- Accelerating Biologics Drug Development with an Expanding Analytical Toolkit
May 21- Cardiovascular event adjudication during COVID-19 and Beyond
May 27- Accelerate Early Clinical Development with Adaptive, Multi-Part, First-in-Human Study Design
HEALTHCARE
May 12- MRI in Crohn's Disease: Site Set-up and MREn Scoring Systems
May 28- COVID-19 Point of Care Testing: The LumiraDx Platform
LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY
May 4- Building Digitally Empowered Bioprocess Development Organizations to Accelerate Product Release
May 18- Microwave Chemistry: Novel Methodologies to Increase Synthetic Yield, Purity and Efficiency
PHARMACEUTICAL
May 5- Cultivation Technology Considerations Within the Cell-Based Scale-Up Continuum
May 6- BCS-based Biowaiver – Alternative to Human Bioequivalence Studies
May 10- Smart Manufacturing with Artificial Intelligence: A Digital Twin Strategy for Accelerated Innovation and Industrial Scale-up
May 13- Inside the Minds of People at the Cutting Edge of Life Science: How Great Leaders Think
May 24- Post-COVID Clinical Trials: 3 Predictions for the Future
May 27- Skin Sensitizing Potency Assessment: Filling in Data Gaps
May 27- Revisiting and Rebuilding Clinical Development for Antimicrobial Resistant Drugs – Lessons Learned During the COVID Pandemic
May 27- Scale-Up and Commercialization of Spray Dried Amorphous Solid Dispersions
PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN
May 6- Traceability for Consumer Safety: Evolving Your Physical and Digital Supply Chain
May 25- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharma and Identifying Value-Driven Use Cases for Smart Manufacturing Initiatives
MEDICAL DEVICES
May 20- Updates on EU EUDAMED UDI, Device Registration and other Global Health Authorities
May 26- Novel Preference Studies and their Applications in the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device and Diagnostics Industries
FOOD
May 13- GFSI and the Compliance Challenge for Food Safety
May 18- Food Safety and Supply Chain Traceability: A Holistic Approach
May 19- The Forefront of Ocular Nutrition: AstaReal® Astaxanthin for Front-of-the-Eye Health
May 26- Addressing Food Safety Challenges in Processing of Ready-to-Eat Foods
