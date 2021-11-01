TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!

BIOMARKERS

November 10- Demystifying the Microbiome: Connecting Metabolomics to Health and Drug Response

November 12- Integrating Wearable Remote Biosensor Technology into Decentralized Clinical Trials

November 12- Clinical Pathology Integration in Nonclinical Toxicity Studies: Pulling It All Together

CLINICAL TRIALS

November 1- Optimize Your Decentralized Clinical Trials with Real-World Data

November 2- Oncology eCOA – What the New FDA Draft Guidelines Tell Us

November 2- Accelerating Decentralized Trials with a Unified Approach to Wearable Sensors

November 2- Advanced Imaging in Oncology Clinical Trials

November 3- Advancing Meaningful Remote Digital Endpoints for Rare Disease Clinical Trials

November 4- Implementing Decentralized Clinical Trials in CNS: Cognitive and Clinical Assessments

November 9- Planning the Global Supply Chain Journey for Cell and Gene Therapy Companies

November 10- Clinical Trial Logistics: Mitigating Risks Via Advanced Planning for Global Studies

November 11- DTx Clinical Trials: Interoperability and the Power of Remote Trial Designs

November 12- DCT and Digital Measures in Oncology: Meeting the Challenges of Compiling Oncology Trial Data to Cut Medical Review Time

November 12- Decentralised Trials in Psychiatry: From Feasibility to Novel Insights

November 15- ICON's World Children's Day

November 18- Immuno-Oncology – Converting Cancer to a "Chronic Disease"

November 29- Utilising a Virtual Central Laboratory Approach to Balance the Delivery, Budget and Risk for Clinical Trials

November 30- Future of Real-World Evidence: Common Data Models and OHDSI Tools Used in the COVID-Real Case Study

DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT

November 2- A Practical Roadmap for IND-Enabling Safety and Toxicology Studies

November 3- Assessing Imaging Outcomes in Immune Oncology

November 4- argenx's Guide to Clinical Metadata Repository Vendor Selection and Go-Live

November 4- Leveraging Your Veeva Vault Investment

November 5- Establishing an Expert Network for Your Radiopharmaceutical Drug Development Program

November 15- How AI is Transforming Drug Development

November 16- Strengthen the Ties That Bind: Seamless IRT and EDC Integration

DRUG SAFETY

November 18- Rising to the COVID-19 Challenge: Using Preclinical Models to Assess Vaccines and Antivirals

HEALTHCARE

November 8- Tackling the Diagnosis of Respiratory Infections During COVID-19 Using a Multiplex PCR Assay

November 18- Addressing Low Detection of Chronic Kidney Disease in At-Risk Patients

November 19- Overcoming the Challenges of Implementing Connected Health Telemetry Initiatives

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

November 8- Deep Learning for Image Analysis

November 11- Purification of Oligonucleotides Using Anion-Exchange Chromatography

MEDICAL DEVICE    

November 8- Drug Handling Capabilities and Serialization Support

November 17- Optimized Endotoxin Testing with Microfluidic Automation

November 23- Whole-Body MRI Composite Scoring in Neuromuscular Disease Research & Muscle Health

PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION

November 8- Reflections on Pediatric Assent: Have We Outgrown This Concept?

November 18- Best Practices for Conducting Decentralized Clinical Trials in Japan

PATIENT SAFETY

November 29- What is the Link Between Pharmacovigilance and Building Confidence Around COVID-19 Vaccines?

PHARMACEUTICAL

November 4- Overcoming Bioanalytical Challenges for PK/PD Assessment in Phase I Biologics Studies

November 9- Peptide Therapeutics: Why Early Implementation of a Screening Funnel Is Key to Success

November 16- How Rodent and NHP Models Support COVID-19 Treatment Development

November 23- How to Optimize Customs Taxes for Clinical Trials in Eastern Europe

PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION

November 3- RBQM 101: Getting Started with Risk-Based Quality Management

November 5- Knee Osteoarthritis Clinical Trial Design: An Imaging-Based Approach

November 22- How to Successfully Conduct Overseas Clinical Trials as a Small-Medium Sized Biopharmaceutical Company

November 30- Moving Beyond 10 Steps to Clinical Study Startup

FOOD

November 10- Essential Food Safety Training Updates for Frontline Employees

November 16- Preparing for Tomorrow's Challenges in the Food and Beverage Industry

November 19- Uncovering the Regulatory Advice Affecting OECD 443 Study Design and the Impact on Your Ongoing and Future Studies

