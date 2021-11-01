TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
BIOMARKERS
November 10- Demystifying the Microbiome: Connecting Metabolomics to Health and Drug Response
November 12- Integrating Wearable Remote Biosensor Technology into Decentralized Clinical Trials
November 12- Clinical Pathology Integration in Nonclinical Toxicity Studies: Pulling It All Together
CLINICAL TRIALS
November 1- Optimize Your Decentralized Clinical Trials with Real-World Data
November 2- Oncology eCOA – What the New FDA Draft Guidelines Tell Us
November 2- Accelerating Decentralized Trials with a Unified Approach to Wearable Sensors
November 2- Advanced Imaging in Oncology Clinical Trials
November 3- Advancing Meaningful Remote Digital Endpoints for Rare Disease Clinical Trials
November 4- Implementing Decentralized Clinical Trials in CNS: Cognitive and Clinical Assessments
November 9- Planning the Global Supply Chain Journey for Cell and Gene Therapy Companies
November 10- Clinical Trial Logistics: Mitigating Risks Via Advanced Planning for Global Studies
November 11- DTx Clinical Trials: Interoperability and the Power of Remote Trial Designs
November 12- DCT and Digital Measures in Oncology: Meeting the Challenges of Compiling Oncology Trial Data to Cut Medical Review Time
November 12- Decentralised Trials in Psychiatry: From Feasibility to Novel Insights
November 15- ICON's World Children's Day
November 18- Immuno-Oncology – Converting Cancer to a "Chronic Disease"
November 29- Utilising a Virtual Central Laboratory Approach to Balance the Delivery, Budget and Risk for Clinical Trials
November 30- Future of Real-World Evidence: Common Data Models and OHDSI Tools Used in the COVID-Real Case Study
DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT
November 2- A Practical Roadmap for IND-Enabling Safety and Toxicology Studies
November 3- Assessing Imaging Outcomes in Immune Oncology
November 4- argenx's Guide to Clinical Metadata Repository Vendor Selection and Go-Live
November 4- Leveraging Your Veeva Vault Investment
November 5- Establishing an Expert Network for Your Radiopharmaceutical Drug Development Program
November 15- How AI is Transforming Drug Development
November 16- Strengthen the Ties That Bind: Seamless IRT and EDC Integration
DRUG SAFETY
November 18- Rising to the COVID-19 Challenge: Using Preclinical Models to Assess Vaccines and Antivirals
HEALTHCARE
November 8- Tackling the Diagnosis of Respiratory Infections During COVID-19 Using a Multiplex PCR Assay
November 18- Addressing Low Detection of Chronic Kidney Disease in At-Risk Patients
November 19- Overcoming the Challenges of Implementing Connected Health Telemetry Initiatives
LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY
November 8- Deep Learning for Image Analysis
November 11- Purification of Oligonucleotides Using Anion-Exchange Chromatography
MEDICAL DEVICE
November 8- Drug Handling Capabilities and Serialization Support
November 17- Optimized Endotoxin Testing with Microfluidic Automation
November 23- Whole-Body MRI Composite Scoring in Neuromuscular Disease Research & Muscle Health
PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION
November 8- Reflections on Pediatric Assent: Have We Outgrown This Concept?
November 18- Best Practices for Conducting Decentralized Clinical Trials in Japan
PATIENT SAFETY
November 29- What is the Link Between Pharmacovigilance and Building Confidence Around COVID-19 Vaccines?
PHARMACEUTICAL
November 4- Overcoming Bioanalytical Challenges for PK/PD Assessment in Phase I Biologics Studies
November 9- Peptide Therapeutics: Why Early Implementation of a Screening Funnel Is Key to Success
November 16- How Rodent and NHP Models Support COVID-19 Treatment Development
November 23- How to Optimize Customs Taxes for Clinical Trials in Eastern Europe
PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION
November 3- RBQM 101: Getting Started with Risk-Based Quality Management
November 5- Knee Osteoarthritis Clinical Trial Design: An Imaging-Based Approach
November 22- How to Successfully Conduct Overseas Clinical Trials as a Small-Medium Sized Biopharmaceutical Company
November 30- Moving Beyond 10 Steps to Clinical Study Startup
FOOD
November 10- Essential Food Safety Training Updates for Frontline Employees
November 16- Preparing for Tomorrow's Challenges in the Food and Beverage Industry
November 19- Uncovering the Regulatory Advice Affecting OECD 443 Study Design and the Impact on Your Ongoing and Future Studies
