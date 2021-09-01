TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
Visit http://www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:
BIOMARKERS
September 9- Methylome Profiling and Biomarker Discovery Using MeDIP-Seq from Liquid Biopsy Samples
September 9- Applications of Bioanalytical and Biomarker Platforms to Address Inflammatory Clinical Endpoints
CLINICAL TRIALS
September 2- Use of Large Real-World Datasets to Improve Practice Guidelines and Clinical Study Designs in Metabolic Diseases
September 10- Clinical Outcome Assessments in Early-stage Alzheimer's Disease Clinical Trials
September 20- Sources of Variability in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Endoscopic Video Interpretation
September 22- Optimally Navigating the 'Next Normal' for Oncology Clinical Trials
September 23- Further Demystifying MRI for Body Composition Measurements in Clinical Research
September 29- 505(b)(2) Regulatory Planning: Designing Streamlined Programs to Create Value for Patients and Sponsors
September 30- Case Study Presentation: Implementing Digitalized Temperature Monitoring in Clinical Trials at EMD Serono
DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT
September 10- Synthesis of Peptide-Peptide Nucleic Acid Conjugates
September 14- Clinical Trial Assay Development & Validation – Strategies for Success
September 24- Enabling Clinical Development of Poorly Soluble Molecules Through Formulation Solutions
September 27- A Case for Remotely Captured Videos in Drug Development
September 28- The History and Development of DNA-Encoded Libraries Featuring Case Studies of Successful DEL Drug Discovery
HEALTHCARE
September 1- The Patient Journey: Using Advanced Technologies to Understand and Improve Healthcare
September 23- Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Infection on Host Gene Expression Across Multiple Tissues at Single Cell Resolution
LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY
September 8- Challenges and Solutions in a Global PBMC Isolation Program
September 13- Production of Therapeutic Proteins in CHO cells
September 22- The Role of Data Integration in Scientific Discovery and Innovation
MEDICAL DEVICE
September 7- How to Use Design Controls and Risk Management to Reduce Complaints and CAPAs
PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION
September 13- Recipes for Trial Acceleration & Improved Patient Engagement Through Comprehensive, Integrated Mobile Clinical Services
September 17- It's a Matter of Choice: Hybrid eConsent for On-Site or Remote Patient Enrollment
September 20- Virtual Clinical Trials – Unifying Trials from Patient Engagement Through Study Closeout
September 22- How to Reinvent and Scale Decentralized Clinical Trials
September 30- Closing the Gap: Broadening Representation in Clinical Trials
PHARMACEUTICAL
September 15- Characterizing Tissue Biology with Next-Generation Image Analysis Workflows
September 17- Immunophenotyping of T-cell Receptor and B-cell Receptor Clonotypes
September 28- Topical Formulation: Selection of Excipients and Better Process Understanding for Success in Commercial Manufacturing
September 28- How a Modern Scientific Data Management System Can Accelerate Research and Development
FOOD
September 9- Demonstrating the Power of AI for Food & Beverage Innovation
September 29- Intensive GI: Unlock the Microbiome's Power with Clinical Strains
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://www.xtalks.com.
Media Contact
Mira Nabulsi, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 400, mnabulsi@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks