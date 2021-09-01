TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!

BIOMARKERS

September 9- Methylome Profiling and Biomarker Discovery Using MeDIP-Seq from Liquid Biopsy Samples

September 9- Applications of Bioanalytical and Biomarker Platforms to Address Inflammatory Clinical Endpoints

CLINICAL TRIALS

September 2- Use of Large Real-World Datasets to Improve Practice Guidelines and Clinical Study Designs in Metabolic Diseases

September 10- Clinical Outcome Assessments in Early-stage Alzheimer's Disease Clinical Trials

September 20- Sources of Variability in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Endoscopic Video Interpretation

September 22- Optimally Navigating the 'Next Normal' for Oncology Clinical Trials

September 23- Further Demystifying MRI for Body Composition Measurements in Clinical Research

September 29- 505(b)(2) Regulatory Planning: Designing Streamlined Programs to Create Value for Patients and Sponsors

September 30- Case Study Presentation: Implementing Digitalized Temperature Monitoring in Clinical Trials at EMD Serono

DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT

September 10- Synthesis of Peptide-Peptide Nucleic Acid Conjugates

September 14- Clinical Trial Assay Development & Validation – Strategies for Success

September 24- Enabling Clinical Development of Poorly Soluble Molecules Through Formulation Solutions

September 27- A Case for Remotely Captured Videos in Drug Development

September 28- The History and Development of DNA-Encoded Libraries Featuring Case Studies of Successful DEL Drug Discovery

HEALTHCARE

September 1- The Patient Journey: Using Advanced Technologies to Understand and Improve Healthcare

September 23- Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Infection on Host Gene Expression Across Multiple Tissues at Single Cell Resolution

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

September 8- Challenges and Solutions in a Global PBMC Isolation Program

September 13- Production of Therapeutic Proteins in CHO cells

September 22- The Role of Data Integration in Scientific Discovery and Innovation

MEDICAL DEVICE

September 7- How to Use Design Controls and Risk Management to Reduce Complaints and CAPAs

PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION

September 13- Recipes for Trial Acceleration & Improved Patient Engagement Through Comprehensive, Integrated Mobile Clinical Services

September 17- It's a Matter of Choice: Hybrid eConsent for On-Site or Remote Patient Enrollment

September 20- Virtual Clinical Trials – Unifying Trials from Patient Engagement Through Study Closeout

September 22- How to Reinvent and Scale Decentralized Clinical Trials

September 30- Closing the Gap: Broadening Representation in Clinical Trials

PHARMACEUTICAL

September 15- Characterizing Tissue Biology with Next-Generation Image Analysis Workflows

September 17- Immunophenotyping of T-cell Receptor and B-cell Receptor Clonotypes

September 28- Topical Formulation: Selection of Excipients and Better Process Understanding for Success in Commercial Manufacturing

September 28- How a Modern Scientific Data Management System Can Accelerate Research and Development

FOOD

September 9- Demonstrating the Power of AI for Food & Beverage Innovation

September 29- Intensive GI: Unlock the Microbiome's Power with Clinical Strains

