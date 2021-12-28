TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xtalks, a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, medical device and food communities, concludes this year with over 7,000 job postings on the Xtalks Job Search platform. Industry professionals in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device sectors should use the Xtalks Job Search platform to help find their dream job in 2022. The webinars on Xtalks help professionals stay up to date with free access to the newest industry developments and Xtalks has the latest job postings from industry.
"The Xtalks community represents individuals working across the entire drug development pipeline. Over the last two decades we have been providing industry professionals with access to relevant digital content in the form of insightful editorial and webinars. Some members have no doubt been a part of our community longer than they have been with their employers. It is nice to think that Xtalks has been there, as a constant information resource, as they follow their career paths. It only makes sense to further enhance the value our members get from being a part of our community by adding our new Job Search features to Xtalks," said John Hughes, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Honeycomb Worldwide Inc.
The pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device spaces have difficulties attracting the best applicants because generic job boards are not the best place to find the right talent for these innovative fields.
"There is immense competition for pharma's top talent and we believe that the elusive talent pool is represented by industry professionals who are actively engaging with Pharma/Biotech related content on a daily basis," Hughes said. "Xtalks is an invaluable content hub for the industry: we host the largest library of pharma/biotech webinars on the internet and we broadcasted over 400 presentations last year alone. The Xtalks community is composed of individuals focused on professional development and keeping themselves up to date with the latest industry advancements. It is great that we can now make our members aware of the best career opportunities that align with their experience and objectives."
Employers must also attempt to initiate their talent pipelines by participating in talent communities like Xtalks.
"As the way people work changes, it only follows that the way that people search for that work will also change. We believe employers will see increasing value associated with posting job openings on high engagement, sector-specific community websites," said Hughes. "This is where there is a truly untapped talent pool, outside of the more generic job boards which only attract active job seekers."
