TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xtalks, a leading provider of educational webinars for the global life science, medical device and food communities, has compiled a year-in-review blog outlining some of the key developments and advances of 2021, and sharing life science trends and predictions for 2022.
Have a look at some of the innovations, trends and other topics that dominated the life sciences in 2021, such as advacements in drug and vaccine development, innovations in neuromodulation and the digital transformation of healthcare. Also get insights into some of the trends and developments to look forward to in the life sciences in 2022, which include the continuing "RNA revolution" with RNA therapeutics, and personalized care with wearable technologies.
The year in review features reporting on some of the biggest stories of 2021 such as the development of the first new vaccine for malaria in over three decades, the success of the COVID-19 vaccines and what new variants of SARS-CoV-2 could mean for them and insights into the growing field of neuromodulation from an industry expert.
And for more on what to expect in the pharma, biotech and medical device industries in 2022, check out the blog Key Trends in the Life Sciences to Look Forward to in 2022. Continued innovations in RNA therapeutics and personalized medical devices for the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases will be big in the coming year.
As always, Xtalks will continue to bring you the latest developments in the life sciences in the coming year, including industry news and conversations with leading industry and academic experts. Xtalks' life science editorial content will remain strong in its commitment to unbiased and factual reporting to deliver industry-relevant content to professionals in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device spaces.
