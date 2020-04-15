NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xylyx Bio, a pioneer in advanced biological systems for drug development, today announced availability of products that recreate the lung environment in vitro to provide a predictive model that brings much-needed insight into the efficacy of COVID-19-related drug candidates.
Beyond the immediate potentially fatal complications of coronavirus infection, current research suggests that patients who recover from COVID-19 will be left with lung damage, scarring and fibrosis that progressively destroys lung tissue and decreases lung function. With limited treatment options and no cure, accelerated research into lung fibrosis is more important than ever. However, lack of predictive drug testing platforms will prolong drug development time and exacerbate the aftermath of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
To address this pressing need, Xylyx Bio is offering its IN MATRICO™ Lung Fibrosis Assay and corresponding data analytics to pharmaceutical companies in need of clarity and confidence that COVID-19-related drug discovery efforts will lead to safe and effective treatments.
Xylyx Bio's IN MATRICO™ Lung Fibrosis Assay is a standardized model that recreates the disease environment in vitro. The platform has been validated with standard-of-care compounds to offer critical insights, clarity, and confidence to inform and accelerate decision-making in anti-fibrotic drug development. In addition, the platform bridges the gap to clinical studies by providing patient-specific clinical data, thus uniquely enabling researchers to bring a human-first approach to the identification and validation of drug targets.
Andrea Nye, CEO of Xylyx Bio, stated: "With deep understanding of the relationship between the cellular microenvironment and complex diseases and NIH-funded projects and expertise in lung fibrosis, XYLYX is uniquely positioned to partner with pharma and leading research institutions to expedite development of effective treatments for those who suffer the chronic effects of COVID-19."
Xylyx Bio's platform provides insight into efficacy of drug candidates consistent with clinical results to improve decision making in drug discovery. Applicable to multiple stages of the drug development pipeline, Xylyx is implementing a new vision for how advanced biological systems can contribute to improved health and quality of life for patients in need.
