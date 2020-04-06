NORTHFIELD, Ill., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today began medical/surgical distribution services to Yale New Haven Health's Network of Hospitals. As the YNNH's primary vendor, the company will exclusively provide an extensive portfolio of essential medical supplies, logistics services and solutions to help enhance patient outcomes and streamline supply chain operations.
Under this partnership agreement, Yale New Haven Health is working in conjunction with Medline to advance the networks overall supply chain while reducing operational costs.
"Listening, understanding, offering solutions and executing is the key," says Ron Barrett, Vice President of Corporate Sales at Medline. "We are proud to work side-by-side with Yale's dedicated from leadership all the way to the clinicians. A true partnership is both sides working together for the same goals and objectives; allowing for the best outcomes and expectations to be achieved."
Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting https://www.medline.com/pages/supply-chain.
About Medline
Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 26,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.