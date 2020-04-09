SANTA BARBARA, California, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® has selected Kno2® as its interoperability partner. Kno2's Interoperability as a Service™, which drives connectivity for health data networks, will be integrated into Yardi® EHR for seamless clinical record sharing.
Continuity of care across settings is challenging and a key risk factor to positive resident outcomes. Many senior living referrals take place through disconnected systems, including fax, voice or separate referral solutions. At the same time, patients often receive paper medical records when they are discharged. This raises the risk of documentation errors and hinders care coordination.
Once the integration is complete, Yardi clients will be able to electronically send and receive health data to ensure safer clinical care transitions in senior living. Health information for incoming residents will populate Yardi EHR automatically, and care providers will be able to query resident records as needed.
"Accurate, complete records are essential for better health outcomes," said Fil Southerland, director of health care solutions for Yardi. "With Kno2, our clients will be able to simplify the transition experience while protecting older adults during their care journey."
"Interoperability is a huge focus in the industry, now so more than ever. Senior living providers are taking extraordinary steps to address COVID-19. They need timely access to critical information," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living for Yardi. "This partnership with Kno2 reflects our shared commitment to taking care of our clients as they care for their own."
The integration release is planned for Q3 2020. In the meantime, Yardi clients can sign up for Kno2's free public offering in response to COVID-19. During the declared state of emergency, Kno2 is providing on-demand record retrieval at no charge to all health care providers not already connected to Carequality.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the importance of interoperability and the ease in which clinical information needs to be available to an entire healthcare community," said Jon Elwell, chief executive officer of Kno2. "We cannot rely on paper fax for this important task. Yardi has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative technology solutions that help assisted living and memory care organizations solve their greatest challenges. We are proud that they have recognized the power of the Kno2 platform and have chosen to integrate our industry-leading solution into theirs, ensuring vital connectivity between all health care stakeholders throughout the care ecosystem."
Senior living providers can sign up today for patient record access on the Kno2 COVID-19 site.
About Kno2
Kno2® is leading health care's path to interoperability across every patient care setting with the capability to send, receive, find and use patient information with everyone. Through Kno2's Interoperability as a Service™, common exchange methods including cloud fax, Direct secure messaging using the DirectTrust™ framework, patient information query with providers live on Carequality, including those connected through CommonWell Health Alliance®, IHE profiles, HL7 messaging, Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), patient care networks (Referrals, ACOs, HIEs) and other forms of exchange are standardized into simple send and receive workflows, from virtually any source. The innovative technology is smart enough to determine the most interoperable form of exchange to ensure that content flows freely between systems and providers. All this functionality is available to providers and technology vendors through a simple set of REST-based APIs or through a Kno2 portal. For more information about Kno2, visit kno2.com.
About Yardi
Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.