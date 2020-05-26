SANTA BARBARA, California, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Housing News (SHN) has introduced the first honorees for the 2020 Changemakers class. The interview series, sponsored by Yardi®, returns with a focus on transformative leadership during a period of unprecedented challenges.
This year's leadership group so far includes Mary Leary of Mather, Dwayne Clark of Aegis Living and Michael Schonbrun of Balfour Senior Care. Each executive took early steps to mitigate coronavirus risk, and their proactive approaches, along with other innovative accomplishments, have earned them the title of Changemaker. Over the next several months, SHN will identify and interview similar industry pioneers.
"The COVID-19 outbreak has affected us all, but senior living especially. Thankfully, we've seen many visionaries in the industry step forward with solutions for pulling through this together," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "The Senior Housing News Changemakers series has given us the exciting opportunity to honor these leaders. Their stories, insights and contributions are needed now more than ever."
Visit the Senior Housing News Changemakers website to read the interviews. To learn more about Yardi's senior living technology and involvement, view the Yardi blog or explore its product suite for senior living management.
