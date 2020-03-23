ARLINGTON, Va., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, more than 44 million children are impacted by school closures nationwide. In response, yes. every kid. created an online community, "Learn Everywhere," where parents can ask questions, crowdsource solutions, find educational resources and lean on the network to help navigate the new educational reality caused by COVID-19. The organization also created a new website, LearnEverywhere.org that provides parents and teachers with educational materials for at-home learning based on grade and subject – along with the ability to upload their own content and solutions to help more children continue learning.
Every family has a different dynamic dealing with COVID-19, especially as many parents are working at home with children learning from home. Learning really can happen everywhere and the #LearnEverywhere social community on Facebook brings people together to help one another, to share ideas and provide that sense of community among parents dealing with similar circumstances.
The Learneverywhere.org website is a resource for families searching for educational material sorted by grade, subject and topic. A login feature allows families to "favorite" and save material, add content to their personal calendars, with additional features continuing to be developed to help families navigate this new educational experience.
Meredith Olson, chair of yes. every kid. issued the following statement:
"No one expected these unprecedented circumstances – where virtually every child in America is away from school for an extended period. Parents, teachers, and kids are adapting to new, and sometimes uncomfortable routines. We are inspired by how people are helping each other – by how children and adults alike are finding new ways to explore their curiosity and discover the joy of learning – and by how they are creating human connections virtually, outside of the walls of their homes and classrooms."
#LearnEverywhere is an opportunity for families to ensure their child can learn everywhere.
yes. every kid. supports education policies that respects the dignity of every student, fosters a diversity of approaches, and is open to the free flow of ideas and innovation. yes. every kid. will join, support and build coalitions in order to advance a new conversation by bringing together voices from those who agree and disagree to find common ground and bold new visions to revolutionize K-12 education. Together, we will unleash the potential of every kid.
