FREDERICK, Md., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The YMCA of Frederick County recently opened the much anticipated 62,000 square foot facility, between Urbana's middle and high school, on 22 acres donated by Natelli Communities, valued at $8.5 million.
"That gift of land literally provided the foundation upon which the Y could raise the necessary funds to build the facility," said Chris Colville, President & CEO, YMCA of Frederick County. "What a glorious day seeing this project come to fruition."
Working locally, the Y focuses on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across existing and new communities. Today and every day, the Y strengthens the fabric of our communities by ensuring that we all have access to the resources, relationships, and opportunities we need to lead, learn, grow and thrive.
For more than 40 years, Natelli Communities continues to follow the fundamental principles of Thoughtful Planning, Timeless Design, and Attention To Detail. These principles are the hallmarks of their award-winning reputation.
"It has been an honor to be a vital part of the fabric of a growing community that has been able to maintain that small-town feel while embodying all the characteristics of a new version of small-town America. We take great pride in maintaining that balance and feel that those who live and work here really embrace that spirit of community," says Tom Natelli, Natelli Communities.
"There is great pride working for an organization and movement that truly focuses on the most critical needs and services of the community and our deepest gratitude goes out to those individuals and businesses that support the Y, allowing us to fulfill our mission," stated Colville.
"We are honored to be a part of the development of the YMCA and thrilled for the opportunities that it will bring to the general public, including our local high school swim teams. Its central location makes it a true benefit for all who will come out to enjoy its initiatives. Having the Natelli Family name as a part of this legacy is truly an honor," says Tom Natelli, Natelli Communities.
The Natelli family continues to provide for the benefit of others. The Natelli Communities Foundation develops innovative programs to provide ongoing sources of funding for non-profit community organizations. The Anthony M Natelli Foundation, established in 2005 after Tom's father passed away, contributes cash and property to non-profits and charities in support of the local community.
Additional information on the YMCA of Frederick County can be found at http://www.frederickymca.org
About the Y: The Y is one of the nation's leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Across the U.S., 2,700 Y's engage 21 million men, women, and children – regardless of age, income, or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation's health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Anchored in more than 10,000 communities, the Y has long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but also to deliver, lasting personal and social change. http://www.frederickymca.org
