SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YogaWorks, the world's premier provider of yoga instruction, is assisting victims of the Russia-Ukraine war by providing yoga mats as cushions/bedding for all refugees in need. The donation drive is ongoing and will continue until further notice.
"We reached out to Ukrainian Orthodox Church in L.A. to see how we could help," says YogaWorks VP of Marketing Dan Unger. "They told us people need mats to sleep on. Yoga mats are perfect because of their size, portability and durability. Even a child can easily carry one. The mat can be new or used. It's a small gesture but shows our support for all the people displaced by war."
Adds VP Operations Maya Magennis, "Over 35 years, YogaWorks has built a diverse and supportive community of yoga practitioners. Our studio is already filled with so many generous donations that we are keeping this drive going."
YogaWorks sent out the following open letter via social media on March 11th: "YogaWorks is collecting yoga mats to support those displaced in Ukraine. You can donate to the collection containers at our Santa Monica studio, 2215 Main St, Santa Monica, California." The yoga mats will then be forwarded to Ukraine via Poland.
About YogaWorks:
YogaWorks is a leading provider of progressive and quality yoga that promotes total physical and emotional well being. For 35 years and counting, YogaWorks has catered to students of all levels and ages with both traditional and innovative programming, connecting them directly with the best teachers from across the globeIt is also an international teaching school, cultivating the richest yoga talent from around the globe and setting the standard for teaching. For more information on YogaWorks, visit http://www.yogaworks.com.
###
Media Contact
Steven Fisher, GoDigital Media Group, 8186881502, steven.fisher@godigitalmg.com
SOURCE YogaWorks