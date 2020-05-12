SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Youngevity International, Inc. (Nasdaq: YGYI), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiaries, CLR Roasters LLC and Khrysos Industries, Inc. which are US Partners along with its Nicaraguan Partners have officially broken ground on the hemp grow and oil extraction joint venture project taking place on the 2,200 acre Chaguitillo Farms in Sebaco-Matagalpa, Nicaragua. The company announced the signing of the venture on April 21, 2020. The first phase of the development includes plans to run electricity that will power the 15,000 AMP electrical service that is necessary to power the project. The official electrical permits have been approved and the joint venture released a rendering of the project as an update to stakeholders and the community. To view the rendering of the project click Nica Hemp Project Rendering.
"It is impressive to see how quickly this project is getting off the ground and we are grateful for the collaboration between our Hemp Enterprise, our Coffee Enterprise and our strategic business partners in Nicaragua. We are proud to share our first of what will be many updates to all stakeholders," said Dave Briskie, President and CFO of Youngevity.
"We are enthusiastic about our opportunity to become a lead player in the hemp industry in Nicaragua and what this project means to the people here. To witness this groundbreaking is very satisfying as this is the first of many steps planned as we work to bring this project to fruition," said Alain Piedra Hernandez, President of H&H Export Y CIA. LTDA.
About CLR Roasters
Youngevity's coffee manufacturing division, CLR Roasters, was established in 2001 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary. CLR Roasters is a full-sized coffee roaster that produces gourmet coffees under its own boutique brands — Café La Rica®, Josie's Java House®, and Javalution®; manufactures a variety of private labels for major national chains; and for the direct selling channel under Youngevity International. The company remains one of the largest suppliers in North America to the cruise line industry. CLR was the first entrant into the fortified coffee niche with its Youngevity JavaFit® brand. In May 2014, CLR acquired a coffee plantation and processing facility in Nicaragua, allowing the entity to control coffee production and quality — from field to cup.
About Khrysos Industries, Inc.
Khrysos Industries is a leading manufacturer of commercial hemp-based CBD extraction, post processing equipment, and end-to-end processor of CBD isolate, distillate, water soluble Isolate, and water-soluble distillate. Its subsidiary, INX Laboratories provides a broad range of testing services including potency analysis for its supply partners of hemp derived CBD products. Khrysos provides hemp growers, feedstock suppliers, and CBD crude oil producers the use of equipment, intellectual capital, production consultancy, tolling services, and wholesale CBD channel sales capabilities. Khrysos Industries was acquired by Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) on February 12th, 2019. Be sure to visit us at khrysosglobal.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, or contact us at info@khrysosglobal.com.
About Youngevity International
Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ : YGYI), is an multi-channel lifestyle company operating in 3 distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewellery, as well as innovative services. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
