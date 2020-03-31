IRVINE, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Youtheory® is proud to announce that Turmeric Extra Strength is now USP certified. Youtheory's flagship product is independently verified by USP, demonstrating the brand's commitment to producing the highest quality supplements for its consumers.
"We are very proud to announce the launch of our first USP verified product. The USP Verified Mark is a recognized symbol of quality and it helps set us apart in a meaningful way within the marketplace," said Dr. Nick Bitz, Chief Scientific Officer at Youtheory. "Not all turmeric products are created equal, but the USP seal on Youtheory Turmeric lets customers know that they are getting one of the best products in the world."
Youtheory's Turmeric Extra Strength features Curcumin C3 Complex®, the most clinically studied turmeric extract on the market, proven to support a healthy inflammation response in the body. The golden spice is derived from rhizome (root) of the Curcuma longa plant and has been an integral component of health and wellness systems of India and China for thousands of years.
All Youtheory products are created with the utmost integrity, authenticity, and quality. A leading brand in wellness, Youtheory offers an array of award-winning supplements to boost internal health. Youtheory is sold online and in 60,000+ retailers worldwide.
In order to obtain USP verification, Youtheory's Turmeric Extra Strength underwent extensive testing and evaluation to ensure the products comply with the highest quality standards. Products with the USP Mark are verified for identity, purity, potency, and performance inside the body.
About Youtheory
Youtheory® is a Southern California based lifestyle brand on a mission to inspire wellness in all. Our goal is to develop pure, safe and innovative supplements that improve one's health, beauty and overall well-being. We believe that our products are only as good as our ingredients, so we travel the world to source the highest quality raw material from the places where they are cultivated best. From farm to shelf, we're committed to best in class manufacturing processes, guarantee purity, potency and traceability of every product that is made and put on the retail shelf. Learn more at Youtheory.com.
