YUMA, Ariz., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yuma Senior Living working with local health partners has completed both rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations for all its residents and team members. "Working closely with my department heads and caregivers, we were able to coordinate the smooth administration of the two doses necessary to prevent future resident and employee infection," said Deborah Hall, Executive Director of Yuma Senior Living.
Yuma Senior Living will continue to test each new resident prior to their moving in and provide testing for its current residents and staff on a regular basis to protect the health and safety of everyone. While enhanced safety measures, such as health screenings, social distancing and mask wearing will remain in place for the near term, Yuma Senior Living is now allowing family visitation in the community's front lobby with verification of a negative COVID-19 test. "We continue to seek guidance and maintain protocol requirements from Arizona's Department of Health Services, but we're hopeful that things will get back to normal soon," adds Executive Director Hall.
Privately owned and locally operated Yuma Senior Living is committed to being Yuma's area resource for seniors or their loved ones when searching for quality accommodations and/or assisted living services.
About Yuma Senior Living:
Yuma Senior Living owns and manages an Independent, Assisted and Memory Care Living community located near Yuma Regional Hospital at 2600 S. 4th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364. A locally owned business, they employ 55 team members. Yuma Senior Living has made part of their company philosophy to provide the highest quality life possible for its residents.
