AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Z5 Inventory, a health care company that supports supply chain operations, is making its inventory management software free for ninety days to any hospitals requiring higher visibility into their personal protective equipment (PPE).
Materials staff are often required to perform an inventory count on masks, gloves, gowns, and other PPE supplies no more often than once or twice a year, but during an outbreak like the COVID-19 virus currently threatening US hospitals, availability and reliability of PPE becomes suddenly and persistently important in day-to-day operations.
"We can help with this one specific piece of the puzzle," says Carl Natenstedt, CEO and Co-Founder of Z5 Inventory, "but we're always disappointed when companies ghoulishly hike their prices in the face of crisis. So we're doing the opposite."
Health care providers using Z5 Inventory's count software will be able to take advantage of systemwide visibility. Hospital administrators, supply chain staff, and all other stakeholders are able to monitor via online portal the progress of inventory counts progressing on tablets or smartphones.
Because the count can be conducted quickly and results are shared online instantly, health care providers can monitor PPE levels as often as they want without waiting days or weeks for results to be compiled and reported.
"We're familiar with the problems of product 'walking away' from shelves or being hoarded on them," Mr. Natenstedt adds.
"Both problems arise from staff and clinician fear. They're afraid that they won't have enough in an emergency. Now the emergency is actually here, but there's no reason to be afraid. They can know the exact quantities of PPE in stock."
Hospitals can request Z5 Inventory's count software at no cost for ninety days via https://www.z5inventory.com/Contact.
About Z5 Inventory:
Z5 Inventory was founded with the purpose of saving healthcare providers nationwide from expiring product, empowering them to Count the product on-hand, Reallocate slow-moving and excess product, and Buy the product they actually need at reduced prices. Anyone interested in a preview or trial of digital supply chain management using the Z5 Inventory Platform should visit www.Z5Inventory.com/Contact.
