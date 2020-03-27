WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods released today the top 8 most popular foods customers are buying for boosting their immune system.
Experts agree that your immune system is your best defense against getting sick. In fact, the primary role of your immune system is to safeguard your body against dangerous invaders, such as germs, bacteria, and viruses that can lead to catching a cold, flu or worse. To work effectively, the body's immune system needs to be supported by quality, nutrient-rich foods.
The 8 foods that are the most popular choices among customers who are searching for foods to support immunity are:
Acerola cherries (unripe) - One single acerola cherry has more vitamin C than an orange. Vitamin C is often used to combat the cold or flu.
Turmeric - Turmeric is far more than just a delightful cooking ingredient. That's because it contains a compound called curcumin that supports a healthy inflammatory response and may activate the production of T-cells, special disease-fighting cells.
Astragalus - Used in traditional Chinese medicine for thousands of years, some evidence indicates that astragalus root extract may increase the production of white blood cells (immune-supporting T-cells).
Chaga mushroom - This famous medicinal mushroom, Chaga Mushroom packs a punch when it comes to its possible immune-system boosting health benefits.
Amla fruit - Apart from being a healthful source of antioxidants, Amla Fruit provides the purest state of vitamin C.
Goji berries - Rich in polysaccharides, people have been using goji berry fruit for over 2,000 years as a dietary supplement and medicinal herb for its immune-boosting properties.
Maitake mushroom - Rich in beta-glucans and as large as a basketball, Maitake is a highly-researched medicinal mushroom. Researchers found that beta-glucans improve immune defense by stimulating natural killer (NK) cell function.
Nutritional Yeast Flakes - Red Star Nutritional Yeast is a vegan food, and an inactive yeast known for its nutrition and possible immunity powers, high in protein and rich in B vitamins and minerals.
"These foods have a long history as being a remedy for the common cold, flu and in many cases much worse," reports Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutrition Sciences for Z Natural Foods. It's no wonder these foods are so popular among our customers, who are especially concerned with boosting their body's natural defense system right now."
Rich in advanced nutrients such as beta-glucans, antioxidants, Vitamin A and C, these seven immune-boosting products are soy-free, gluten-free, vegan, and do not contain any added preservatives or sugar.
