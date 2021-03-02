SAN CARLOS, Calif., Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. today announced commissioning of its ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform has begun at the Miami Neuroscience Center at Larkin Community Hospital. The installation marks the first system in Florida and the southeastern United States. The hospital plans to initiate first patient treatments in March 2021.
Stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) is a well-established procedure for non-invasively treating many brain tumors and brain metastases. As an alternative to surgery for many such indications, SRS is an outpatient procedure that often provides equivalent or superior outcomes. Unlike conventional surgery however, radiosurgery has no incision and patients typically return to normal activity the same day as the procedure.
"Having delivered more than 10,000 radiosurgery treatments, the Miami Neuroscience Center is among the most accomplished and experienced SRS programs in the world," said Dr. Aizik L. Wolf, neurosurgeon and medical director at the Miami Neuroscience Center at Larkin. "With the new capabilities introduced by ZAP-X, we look forward to remaining at the forefront of this rapidly evolving and life-saving therapy."
The new ZAP-X platform uses unique gyroscopic motion to direct radiosurgical beams from hundreds of unique angles. Using this approach, radiation doses are focused on the tumor with sub-millimeter precision. With this technique radiation also rapidly dissipates beyond the tumor to mitigate potential toxicities of nearby healthy brain tissue.
Utilizing a modern linear accelerator to produce radiation, ZAP-X is also the first and only dedicated radiosurgery system to no longer require live radioactive sources, thus eliminating significant healthcare system costs for recurring replacements.
For more about the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery platform, please visit: https://zapsurgical.com/. Detailed system overview animations can be found at https://youtu.be/9ph-cdb5QO0.
For more about the Miami Neuroscience Center at Larkin Community Hospital, please visit: https://miamineurosciencecenter.com/en/.
About ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.
ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery™ platform. ZAP was founded in 2014 by John R. Adler, MD, professor emeritus of neurosurgery and radiation oncology at Stanford University, and founder & CEO of ZAP Surgical Systems. Dr. Adler is also the inventor of the CyberKnife® and founder of Accuray, Inc. U.S. FDA-cleared in 2017, Japan Shonin-cleared in 2020, and CE Mark-cleared in 2021, ZAP-X incorporates a unique vault-free design that typically eliminates the need for costly shielded treatment rooms. ZAP-X also utilizes a modern linear accelerator to eliminate historical use of Cobalt-60. Learn more at http://www.zapsurgical.com, or follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/zapsurgical/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/ZapSurgical).
About Miami Neuroscience Center at Larkin Hospital
The Miami Neuroscience Center at Larkin is a state-of-the-art facility designed to provide solutions for patients with neurological conditions such as brain tumors, arteriovenous malformations (AVM), migraine headaches, trigeminal neuralgia, occipital neuralgia, herniated discs, and spinal compression, just to name a few. The results-oriented program utilizes the most advanced technologies and the latest techniques to provide exceptional, industry-leading care. Providing a full spectrum of services including stereotactic radiosurgery, neurosurgery, advanced imaging, and pain management services, the Miami Neuroscience Center offers comprehensive and personalized treatment approaches for patients experiencing major life events. Learn more at http://www.miamineurosciencecenter.com.
