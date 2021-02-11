SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. today announced 18 new system orders in 2020 for its recently commercialized ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform. The news marks an extraordinary increase in year-over-year order volume. Having recently launched a robust global infrastructure, orders originated from both hospital and free-standing centers in the United States, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries.
"ZAP started 2020 with highly ambitious goals. By mid-year however, COVID dashed many hopes of achieving those original plans," said Richard Rosene, executive vice president of global sales and marketing. "The market has obviously responded favorably to ZAP-X, and we're incredibly grateful to have surpassed global pre-pandemic sales targets for the year. Given the COVID challenges faced by our customers in the hospital and private sectors, it's a remarkable accomplishment."
Stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) is a well-studied and effective treatment for many brain cancers including primary and metastatic brain tumors. Considered an alternative to surgery for many such indications, SRS is an outpatient procedure that often provides equivalent outcomes, yet requires no surgical incision, and little to no patient recovery period.
ZAP-X is also acclaimed for being the first and only vault-free SRS delivery system, thus typically eliminating the need for costly shielded radiation treatment rooms. Deploying a modern linear accelerator to produce radiation, ZAP-X also obviates the regulatory and heightened security requirements for providers to host live radioactive isotopes within their clinics.
"Historically, the associated costs and complexities of delivering SRS meant the vast majority of radiosurgery occurred primarily in the largest, most well-funded academic hospitals. We estimate this paradigm has left nearly 90% of potential SRS patient candidates without adequate access," said Dr. Adler, CEO of ZAP Surgical Systems, and professor emeritus of neurosurgery and radiation oncology at Stanford University. "ZAP-X has effectively broken down those barriers to now make it feasible to bring world-class SRS to more patients in more places."
For more about the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery platform, please visit: https://zapsurgical.com/. Detailed system overview animations can be found at https://youtu.be/9ph-cdb5QO0.
About ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.
ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery™ platform. ZAP was founded in 2014 by John R. Adler, MD, professor emeritus of neurosurgery and radiation oncology at Stanford University, and CEO of ZAP Surgical Systems. Dr. Adler is also the inventor of the CyberKnife® and founder of Accuray, Inc. FDA-cleared in 2017, ZAP-X utilizes a modern linear accelerator to eliminate the historical use of Cobalt-60 and the related costs and challenges of handling live radioactive isotopes. ZAP-X also incorporates a unique vault-free design that typically eliminates the need for costly shielded treatment rooms. Learn more at http://www.zapsurgical.com.
Contact:
Mark Arnold
Senior Vice President, Marketing
ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.
Email: marka@zapsurgical.com
Media Contact
Mark C Arnold, ZAP Surgical, +1 (415) 533-4743, marka@zapsurgical.com
SOURCE ZAP Surgical