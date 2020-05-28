STAMFORD, Conn., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help management at restaurants, front line service organizations and other businesses maintain a healthy workforce, Zero Hour Health,(ZHH) announced today the expansion of its Zedic suite of tools to include automated and clinically evaluated daily wellness checks.
Via Zedic, ZHH is also offering detailed and custom guidance on reopening plans, as part of their solutions to navigate new complex employee and patron health issues.
The Zedic Wellness Check program allows simple, automated daily wellness checks that only require a phone or email and are completed before workers enter the workplace. Employees who report symptoms or exposure are automatically connected to their clinical team who determines how long they should stay out of work and notifies the management team. This program was first introduced in one region of Texas Roadhouse, among other multi-location groups, and is now rolling it out nationally.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed the way restaurants operate, and one of the positives is a continual focus on a healthier, safer workforce," said Roslyn Stone, chief operating officer of Zero Hour Health, the creator of Zedic. "We can help by providing continual guidance on the health issues that keep management up at night, including COVID-19 but influenza, hepatitis, and other illnesses that directly impact restaurant staff and patron health."
Zedic, which provides on demand clinical guidance and medical direction for businesses via an App, was launched in February 2020. Zedic subscribers access resources, get important alerts on national and local health issues, and can chat live, seven days a week with their expert clinical team. Users get immediate answers to determine if an ill patron or employee poses a health risk, whether health department contact is needed, and if they can safely operate. Clinical staff helps clients figure out who can work safely and who needs to be excluded from work and when they can come back.
Zedic also offers action plans, operating procedures, and Q&As for common issues - for everything from being contacted by a health department for contact tracing investigations, to how to conduct employee temperature checks safely. The goal is for managers to prevent illness-related events from impacting business operations.
About Zero Hour Health
Zedic is backed by Zero Hour Health. Established in 1990, Zero Hour Health is based in Stamford, Conn. The privately-held company provides crisis prevention and response services to help clients work with health departments and other regulatory agencies. For more information, visit www.getzedic.com or www.zerohourhealth.com.
Contact:
Susan Stoga
847-980-8773
susan@carsonstoga.com