NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zeel, the global wellness company, introduces Zeel Shield™ a comprehensive program of health, safety, and hygiene guidelines, incorporating rigorous analysis of the constantly developing research and data surrounding COVID-19.
Safety, wellness, and trust have always been at the core of Zeel's approach, and the current pandemic has only reinforced the critical importance of ensuring the health and security of customers, providers, partners, and employees. Zeel developed the Zeel Shield program in conjunction with a team of industry and medical experts for immediate implementation.
Meet Zeel Shield
Zeel Shield represents our renewed commitment to our community's health and wellness. Key pillars include:
- A thorough safety policy checklist for providers and customers
- A daily wellness check for providers on the Zeel platform, built into Zeel's Provider App
- A comprehensive safety policy based on state, local, federal, and CDC guidelines, as well as recommendations from leading industry organizations including the American Massage Therapy Association and Associated Bodywork and Massage Professionals
- A COVID-19 task force consisting of highly qualified professionals in the medical field and senior members of our own Trust & Safety team
- Easily accessible and frequently updated resources for clients and providers on service availability by state
Zeel is committed to not only meeting, but exceeding, industry standards of safety and hygiene to ensure the health and wellness of every participant in the Zeel platform—our valued clients, our exceptional providers, and our own employees. We have diligently worked with our internal team of industry and medical experts to establish these best-in-practice protocols.
"Zeel has always led the way in the on-demand health and wellness space, so this initiative is yet another example of our commitment to the total wellbeing of our private, corporate and hospitality clients. In these unusual times, it is our goal to deliver much-needed wellness programs in the safest possible way."
- Samer Hamadeh, CEO & Co-Founder
"We are proud to work alongside all our colleagues in the health and wellness industry to ensure a safe return to the services we know people need and deserve—and we are motivated to deliver those wellness services with more dedication than ever." Alison Harmelin, Zeel Co-Founder & Chief Brand Officer
As Zeel begins to resume in-person services at our 3,000+ corporate clients, the company remains committed to increased adherence to health and hygiene measures. From facemasks, to protective gloves, hand sanitizers, to working closely with Human Resources executives, Zeel Shield protocols will allow a safe return to its extensive corporate wellness programs, which include chair-massage, assisted stretch, yoga and mindfulness.
ABOUT ZEEL
A high-growth Inc. 500 global wellness brand, Zeel created Massage On Demand® in 2012 and was the first company to launch same-day, in-home massage through their award-winning app for iOS and Android. Today, Zeel offers best-in-class wellness services to companies, spas, hotels, and individual customers. Recently surpassing more than 1.5M appointments, Zeel has been named one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur and one of the fastest- growing companies in the country by Inc. Magazine. The Zeel platform is accessed by more than 11,000 licensed massage therapists, assisted stretch professionals, yoga instructors, and mindfulness experts, delivering wellness services to homes and corporate headquarters around the country. Zeel has received special industry recognition for Zeel Hospitality, a software-based staffing solution accessed by 600+ hotels and spas nationwide. In March 2020, the company launched Zeel Virtual Wellness, offering the employees of more than 3,000 corporate partners guided stretch, yoga, ergonomics coaching and mindfulness, accessed remotely and led by experienced wellness professionals.
CONTACT
Beth Amorosi
beth.amorosi@zeel.com