BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEPP) today reported revenue of RMB1.8 billion (US$284.2 million), an increase of 61.4% from the same period last year; GAAP diluted net income per share of RMB0.35 (US$0.05); and GAAP diluted net income per ADS of RMB1.41 (US$0.22) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.

"We were pleased to top the high end of our guidance range for the second quarter, which included an 81% increase in our own Amazfit and Zepp branded product revenue and a 53% increase in revenue from products designed and built for Xiaomi," said Wang Huang, Chairman and CEO of Zepp Health. "Unit shipment volume for our own branded products grew 114% year-over-year in the second quarter, demonstrating continued expansion of our brands globally. Despite the drag of the pandemic on the industry, first half revenue from our own Amazfit and Zepp branded products increased 83% year-over-year, and in June, we were acknowledged by IDC that our Amazfit and Zepp smartwatch products have become one of the top four global adult smartwatch brands in its 2021Q1 report. Our confidence in the second half of 2021 is strengthend by the Company's announcements at our mid-July developers conference of our third generation proprietary smart watch chip, the Huangshan 2s; a new watch OS for third-party apps; and blood pressure monitoring algorithm on our watches; which will give our products new features and functionalities that will appeal to many consumers."

Added Chief Financial Officer, Leon Deng, "Second quarter results reflected strong growth of the Company's own branded products, different timing this year for launch of Xiaomi's new Mi Band product, easing of Covid restrictions in some geographies during the quarter, and continued expense control, all driving revenue growth and profitability."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary



















For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended

GAAP in millions, except for percentages and per share/ADS amounts



June 30,  

2021

June 30,

2020[1]



June 30,  

2021

June 30,   

2020[1]

Revenue RMB



1,835.1

1,137.3



2,982.4

2,225.7

Revenue USD



284.2

161.0



461.9

315.0

Gross Margin



22.0%

22.3%



22.2%

22.4%

Net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation RMB



92.6

13.3



52.1

32.5

Adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation RMB[2]



132.5

19.1



103.4

44.7















Diluted net income per share RMB



0.35

0.05



0.20

0.13

Diluted net income per ADS USD



0.22

0.03



0.12

0.07

Adjusted diluted net income per share RMB[3]



0.50

0.07



0.39

0.17

Adjusted diluted net income per ADS USD



0.31

0.04



0.24

0.10

Units Shipped



11.5

8.9



17.8

16.5

 

[1] The USD numbers in 2020 are referenced with the prior 6-K disclosures.

[2] Adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes share-based compensation expenses. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

[3] Adjusted diluted net income is the abbreviation of Adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation, which is a non-GAAP measure and excludes share-based compensation expenses attributable to Zepp Health Corporation, and is used as the numerator in computation of adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to Zepp Health Corporation.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue

Total units shipped in the second quarter of 2021 increased by 29.2% year-over-year to 11.5 million, compared with 8.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. This was driven by a 114.3% increase in unit shipments of Amazfit and Zepp-branded products and a 22.0% increase in unit shippments of Xiaomi wearable products.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 reached RMB1.8 billion (US$284.2 million), an increase of 61.4% from the second quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, revenue from both Xiaomi wearable products and from self-branded products increased compared with the same period in 2020, primarily driven by the launch of Mi Band 6 and sales of the Company's popular premium GT series, basic Bip and Pop models and rugged T-Rex.

Both sequential and year-over-year quarterly revenue changes can be affected by fluctuations in seasonal purchase patterns as well as by timing of new product introductions. The Company launched Mi Band 6 in the April of 2021 and Mi Band 5 in June of 2020.

Impact of COVID-19 on Our Business

The global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continued in the second quarter 2021, although abating in varying degrees in different markets as vaccinations became more widely available and some restrictions were lifted. However, given the current state of the COVID-19 virus mutation at the time of this release, the Company cannot predict the potential, if any, future negative impact on market conditions or the Company's operations. 

Gross Margin

Gross margin in the second quarter of 2021 was 22.0%, compared with 22.3% in the same period of 2020. The gross margins on self-branded products are generally higher than Xiaomi wearable products. In line with previous Mi Band product launches, the newly introduced Mi Band 6 in this quarter accounted for a larger increase in Xiaomi unit volume shipped in the quarter. Gross margin and gross profit are affected by product mix as different products have different margin contributions. These changes can also be influenced by the stage of the product in its lifecycle, product iterations and new product introductions.  

Research & Development

Research and development expense in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB160.3 million, increasing 36.8% year-over year, and comprising 8.7% of revenue, versus 10.3% in the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by increased investment in R&D talents associated with developing new core proprietary technologies and new products. 

Sales & Marketing

Sales and Marketing expense in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB104.7 million, increasing 46.7% year-over-year, and comprising 5.7% of revenue, compared with 6.3% of revenue in the same period in 2020. The increase was driven by higher salary and wages costs for marketing and sales personnel as well as advertising and promotional expenses to expand product recognition globally.

General & Administrative

General and Administrative expense was RMB66.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, increasing 19.9% year-over-year, and comprising 3.6% of revenue, compared with 4.9% in the same period in 2020. The increase was mainly attributable to higher personel compensation costs for retaining current employees to support company's long-term growth together.

Operating Expenses and Net Income

Total Operating Expense for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB331.4 million, an increase of RMB87.5 million from the same period in 2020, comprising 18.1% of revenue, compared with 21.5% in the second quarter of 2020. 

Beginning in the third quarter of 2020, the Company adopted a balanced approach to expense control while still maintaining an investment priority in new technologies, new product development and global growth capabilities.

The operating expenses increase was mainly attributed to share-base compensation. In the second quarter 2021, the company granted a new batch of restricted shares and options with 4 to 5-year vested period to the employees, causing a RMB34 million increase to total operating expenses, with the aim to motivate its employees to work together toward long-term strategic goal of the Company.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB71.6 million, an increase of 660.8% from RMB9.4 million for the same period in 2020.

Net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB92.6 million, compared with RMB13.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was partially attributable to RMB13.5 million investment income and RMB24.8 net income from equity method investments.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,392.6 million (US$215.7 million), compared with RMB2,649.2 million as of June 30, 2020, and RMB1,090.5 million as of March 31, 2021.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2021, the management of the Company currently expects:

-  Net revenues to be between RMB1.6 billion and RMB1.8 billion, compared with RMB2.2 billion in the third quarter of 2020. 

This outlook reflects continuing uncertainty pertaining to the potential affects of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales and on electronic component delays, as well as expected sales seasonality of both self-branded and Xiaomi products. It is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company management's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

About Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP)

US Toll Free:



+1-877-344-7529

International:



+1-412-317-0088

Replay Passcode:



10159349

Zepp Health changed its name from Huami Corporation (HMI) on February 25, 2021 to emphasize its health focus with a name that resonates across languages and cultures globally. The Company's mission continues to be connecting health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Zepp Health has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, and data analytics services for population health. Zepp Health is one of the largest global developers of smart wearable health and consumer fitness devices, shipping 46 million units in 2020. Zepp Health Corporation is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Zepp Health USA, based in Cupertino, Calif..

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

We use adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Adjusted net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, and such adjustment has no impact on income tax. Adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes share-based compensation expenses attributable to Zepp Health Corporation, and is used as the numerator in computation of adjusted net income per share and per ADS attributable to Zepp Health Corporation.

We believe that adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that we include in net income and net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation. We believe that adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation provides useful information about our operating results, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation, should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per share and per ADS attributable to Zepp Health Corporation. or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into US$ solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on June 30, 2021, or at any other rate.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the cooperation with Xiaomi, the recognition of the Company's self-branded products; the Company's growth strategies; trends and competition in global wearable technology market; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense accounting policies; governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China and the global. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Zepp Health Corporation

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)







As of December 31,



As of June 30,





2020



2021





RMB



RMB



US$















Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



2,273,349



1,392,572



215,682

Restricted cash



2,401



1,418



220

Term deposit



5,000



5,000



774

Accounts receivable



298,038



422,346



65,413

Amounts due from related parties, current



860,213



913,451



141,476

Inventories, net



1,217,537



1,305,510



202,198

Short-term investments



18,430



19,045



2,950

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



152,898



152,801



23,666

Total current assets



4,827,866



4,212,143



652,379















Property, plant and equipment, net



124,619



149,308



23,125

Intangible asset, net



145,213



139,245



21,566

Goodwill



62,515



61,860



9,581

Long-term investments



443,986



1,512,922



234,322

Deferred tax assets



120,190



136,361



21,120

Other non-current assets



28,165



20,094



3,112

Non-current operating lease right-of-use assets



151,165



129,816



20,106

Total assets



5,903,719



6,361,749



985,311

 

 

Zepp Health Corporation

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)







As of December 31, 



As of June 30,





2020



2021





RMB



RMB



US$















Liabilities













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable



1,951,335



1,465,456



226,970

Advance from customers



42,502



31,336



4,853

Amount due to related parties, current



11,185



23,028



3,567

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



252,275



204,221



31,630

Income tax payables



27,706



15,014



2,325

Notes payable



-



4,525



701

Short-term bank borrowings



504,671



687,789



106,525

Total current liabilities



2,789,674



2,431,369



376,571

Deferred tax liabilities



22,374



25,870



4,007

Long-term borrowing



60,000



727,395



112,659

Other non-current liabilities



185,168



240,915



37,313

Non-current operating lease liabilities



116,245



94,698



14,667

Total liabilities



3,173,461



3,520,247



545,217

 

 

Zepp Health Corporation



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")



except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)





















As of December 31,



As of June 30,





2020



2021





RMB



RMB



US$















Equity













Ordinary shares



157



158



24

Additional paid-in capital



1,552,109



1,613,095



249,837

Accumulated retained earnings



1,133,368



1,185,510



183,612

Accumulated other comprehensive income



44,624



38,712



5,997

Total Zepp Health Corporation shareholders' equity



2,730,258



2,837,475



439,470

Noncontrolling interests



-



4,027



624

Total equity



2,730,258



2,841,502



440,094

Total liabilities and equity



5,903,719



6,361,749



985,311

 

 

Zepp Health Corporation

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)























For the Three Months Ended June 30,





2020



2021





RMB



RMB



US$















Revenues



1,137,274



1,835,141



284,227

Cost of revenues



(883,891)



(1,432,105)



(221,805)

Gross profit



253,383



403,036



62,422

Operating expenses:













Selling and marketing



(71,342)



(104,686)



(16,214)

General and administrative



(55,423)



(66,448)



(10,291)

Research and development



(117,207)



(160,304)



(24,828)

Total operating expenses



243,972



331,438



51,333

Operating income



9,411



71,598



11,089

Other income and expenses:













Investment income



-



13,507



2,092

Interest income



13,667



4,525



701

Interest expense



(8,049)



(10,342)



(1,602)

Other income/(expenses), net



9,186



(216)



(33)

Income before income tax and income from equity

method investment



24,215



79,072



12,247

Income tax expenses



(2,486)



(11,607)



(1,798)

Income before (loss)/income from equity method investments



21,729



67,465



10,449

Net (loss)/income from equity method investments



(7,611)



24,836



3,847

Net income



14,118



92,301



14,296

Less: Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest



811



(269)



(42)

Net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation



13,307



92,570



14,338

Net income per share attributable to Zepp Health Corporation 













Basic income per ordinary share



0.05



0.37



0.06

Diluted income per ordinary share



0.05



0.35



0.05















Net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)













ADS – basic



0.21



1.47



0.23

ADS – diluted



0.21



1.41



0.22















Weighted average number of shares used in computing net income

per share













Ordinary share – basic



247,828,507



251,813,617



251,813,617

Ordinary share – diluted



259,364,320



263,499,745



263,499,745

 

 

Zepp Health Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)



















For the Three Months Ended June 30,





2020



2021





RMB



RMB



US$















Net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation



13,307



92,570



14,338

Share-based compensation expenses



5,835



39,922



6,183

Adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health

Corporation [2]



19,142



 

132,492



 

20,521















Adjusted net income per share attributable to 

Zepp Health Corporation













Adjusted basic income per ordinary share



0.08



0.53



0.08

Adjusted diluted income per ordinary share



0.07



0.50



0.08















Adjusted net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal

to 1 ADS)













ADS – basic



0.31



2.10



0.33

ADS – diluted



0.30



2.01



0.31















Weighted average number of shares used in 

computing adjusted net income per share













Ordinary share – basic



247,828,507



251,813,617



251,813,617

Ordinary share – diluted



259,364,320



263,499,745



263,499,745















Share-based compensation expenses included 

are follows:













Cost of revenues



(61)



-



-

Selling and marketing



632



6,860



1,062

General and administrative



3,833



6,003



930

Research and development



1,431



27,059



4,191

Total



5,835



39,922



6,183

 

 

Zepp Health Corporation

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)























For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2020



2021





RMB





RMB





US$



















Revenues



2,225,735



2,982,404



461,916

Cost of revenues



(1,727,792)



(2,321,163)



(359,502)

Gross profit



497,943



661,241



102,414

Operating expenses:













Selling and marketing



(126,185)



(195,473)



(30,275)

General and administrative



(106,306)



(131,733)



(20,403)

Research and development



(235,543)



(312,634)



(48,421)

Total operating expenses



468,034



639,840



99,099

Operating income



29,909



21,401



3,315

Other income and expenses:













Investment income



-



13,507



2,092

Interest income



21,338



10,253



1,588

Interest expense



(8,773)



(16,990)



(2,631)

Other income, net



755



2,285



354

Gain from fair value change of long-term investment



1,293



-



-

Income before income tax and income from equity method

investment



44,522



30,456



4,718

Income tax expenses



(4,519)



(4,009)



(621)

Income before loss from equity method investments



40,003



26,447



4,097

Net (loss)/income from equity method investments



(7,943)



25,293



3,917

Net income



32,060



51,740



8,014

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(415)



(403)



(62)

Net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation



32,475



52,143



8,076

Net income per share attributable to Zepp Health Corporation













Basic income per ordinary share



0.13



0.21



0.03

Diluted income per ordinary share



0.13



0.20



0.03















Net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)













ADS – basic



0.52



0.83



0.13

ADS – diluted



0.50



0.79



0.12















Weighted average number of shares used in computing net

income per share













Ordinary share – basic



 

247,742,838



251,306,762



251,306,762

Ordinary share – diluted



259,456,193



263,397,411



263,397,411

 

 

Zepp Health Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)











For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2020



2021





RMB



RMB



US$















Net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation



32,475



52,143



8,076

Share-based compensation expenses



12,213



51,300



7,946

Adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health

Corporation [2]



44,688



 

103,443



 

16,022















Adjusted net income per share attributable to 

Zepp Health Corporation













Adjusted basic income per ordinary share



0.18



0.41



0.06

Adjusted diluted income per ordinary share



0.17



0.39



0.06















Adjusted net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal

to 1 ADS)













ADS – basic



0.72



1.65



0.26

ADS – diluted



0.69



1.57



0.24















Weighted average number of shares used in 

computing adjusted net income per share













Ordinary share – basic



247,742,838



251,306,762



251,306,762

Ordinary share – diluted



259,456,193



263,397,411



263,397,411















Share-based compensation expenses included 

are follows:













Cost of revenues



(54)



-



-

Selling and marketing



1,264



7,020



1,087

General and administrative



7,930



14,221



2,203

Research and development



3,073



30,059



4,656

Total



12,213



51,300



7,946

 

 

