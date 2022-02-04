BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZeptoMetrix®, an Antylia Scientific™ company, today launches the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Control. This molecular quality control is one more addition to the company's expansive line of infectious disease quality controls and is now available for pre-order.
"As a partner to our customer, we continue to lead the fight against Omicron. Our scientists monitor SARS-CoV-2 mutations and move quickly to bring our customers the latest quality controls, so they are able to provide the most reliable testing for their customers," said Evangeline Gonzalez, Vice President/General Manager of ZeptoMetrix. "We consistently work to bring our customers not only quality controls for SARS-CoV-2 but also quality controls for many infectious diseases."
SARS-CoV-2 control is a significant part of the testing process. Using ZeptoMetrix External Run Controls and Verification Panels on a consistent basis helps to maximize additional confidence in test results.
As with this latest Omicron control, all ZeptoMetrix NATtrol™ quality controls undergo a process that renders highly purified microorganisms non-infectious while allowing the internal nucleic acids to remain intact. The resulting product is an ideal reference material for molecular diagnostic testing applications. Representing a total process control, from DNA extraction through amplification and eventual detection, NATtrol products are ready to use, refrigerator stable, and safe for operators to handle. The routine and repetitive use of NATtrol external run controls and verification panels helps scientists monitor performance and identify trends in daily test variations, test kit lot changes, and variations among individual operators.
About ZeptoMetrix®
ZeptoMetrix, an Antylia Scientific company, is an established industry leader in the design, development, and delivery of innovative, quality solutions to the infectious disease diagnostics market. Our expertise and abilities in molecular diagnostics, including external quality controls, verification panels, proficiency panels, customized and OEM products/services have set the industry standard for performance and reliability and make ZeptoMetrix the preferred choice for independent third-party quality control materials.
