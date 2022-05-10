Pet Supplement Brand Launches Six Best-Selling Products on Walmart.com and in Walmart Stores
ORLANDO, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zesty Paws®, the leading multi-condition pet supplement brand, announced the company has expanded its retail presence into Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com. With six of the top-rated products available in stores, Zesty Paws' presence in Walmart will provide pet parents with the convenience to find high quality supplements in their community.
"We are thrilled to be launching in Walmart with our top-performing products to reach even more pet parents and provide them with high-quality supplements, in soft-chew form and toppers, for their furry family members," said Disa Pratt, Vice President Retail Sales of Zesty Paws®. "We know Walmart shoppers will love our product options for both cats and dogs. Our offerings support gut health, the immune system, behavior and more, with exciting flavor profiles available in chews and toppers."
"The Walmart Pets mission is to provide simplified, trusted, and affordable pet care for all of our customers," said Melody Richard, Merchandising Vice President of Pets at Walmart. "We are excited to welcome Zesty Paws, a category leader, to Walmart stores and online. This is another great step forward as we expand our pet health and nutrition products to best solve customer needs."
Six SKUs of Zesty Paws' best-selling products will be available on walmart.com and in Walmart stores nationwide. The products include the 8-in-1 Bites, Calming Bites, and Aller-Immune Bites for dogs, and the Calming Bites and Hairball Bites for cats, as well as Salmon Oil for both cats and dogs.
For Dogs:
- Calming Bites: The Calming Bites are turkey-flavored chewable supplements with natural and organic ingredients that help dogs with normal stress behaviors to feel calm and comfortable.
- Aller-Immune Bites: A #1 bestseller with over 50,000 five-star customer reviews, these bites are made with EpiCor®, Salmon Fish Oil (with omegas that support skin health), Colostrum, Astragalus root, probiotics, and apple cider vinegar. The chewable formula provides seasonal allergy support, in addition to supporting normal immune function, skin health, and healthy gut flora.
- 8-in-1 Bites: The 8-in-1 Bites for dogs provide eight great multifunctional benefits for a dog's overall health. These chewable functional supplements support hip and joint functions, heart health, skin health, gut function, the immune system, antioxidant activity, liver health, and performance.
For Cats:
- Calming Bites: The Cat Calming Bites are soft chews that may promote calmness and composure for your furry friend. Made with Chamomile, Melatonin, and Suntheanine®, these chews provide support to alleviate normal stress.
- Hairball Bites: The Hairball Bites for cats are premium bite-sized chews made with Zinc, Biotin and AlaskOmega® and may help minimize hairball formation, while also supporting skin and digestive health for your favorite feline.-
For Both Dogs and Cats:
- Salmon Oil: As a source of Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), Zesty Paws mouthwatering Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil is a premium fish oil that provides support for skin health to help canine and feline pets - large or small - look as great as they feel.
For more information about Zesty Paws, visit ZestyPaws.com.
About Zesty Paws®
At Zesty Paws®, our passion is simple: to enable and inspire a ZEST FOR LIFE in pets and pet parents. We strive to be the most innovative and trusted brand in functional supplements to guide and empower pets on their journey. We use unique formulas based on active ingredients you know and trust, and that are proven to provide tangible benefits to your pet. We have received thousands of 5-star reviews on top channels. Pet parents are delighted by our commitment to innovative, high-quality products that work, as well as by our unparalleled customer service. As a trusted brand for functional pet supplements, the United States-based brand has been regularly recognized as a bestseller on top pet retailer sites. For information about Zesty Paws, visit ZestyPaws.com or on Instagram (@zestypaws), Facebook or Twitter (@zestypaws).
