Leading Pet Supplement Brand Garners 20,000 Reviews for Probiotics For Dogs
ORLANDO, Fla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zesty Paws®, the nation's leading functional pet supplement brand, announced today that the company has reached a new milestone for its Probiotics line on Amazon. Zesty Paws' best-selling line that targets gut health has surpassed 20,000 total reviews and garnered more than 14,436 five-star reviews on the site.
Amazon reviewers have given the Probiotic Bites, that support a dogs' gut health, immune system, and digestive functions, two paws up. One claimed that these are the best probiotics he's found for his dogs that have contributed to less shedding and skin problems. Another Amazon user loves the probiotic for her dachshunds and says the product helped her dog's skin and tummy problems. One reviewer claimed that after doing research on probiotics for his English Bulldog, who previously suffered from an infection, the dog showed improvements after taking the Probiotic Bites compared to other brands.
"We are proud to reach this achievement for our Probiotic line on Amazon and to have amassed such positive reviews from our loyal Zesty Paws customers," said Zach Popovich, Chief E-Commerce & Innovation Officer of Zesty Paws®. "As Zesty Paws continues to grow and garner more life-long fans on Amazon, we are honored to be recognized as a favorite top pet supplement brand on the platform."
Zesty Paws' Probiotic Bites are formulated for all ages, breeds, and sizes, and come in a pumpkin and chicken flavor and are made with a six-strain probiotic blend and DE111, a Bacillus subtills that supports normal digestive function and assists with the immune system.
To shop Zesty Paws and learn more about how the supplement supports the gut, digestive system, and immune health, visit the Zesty Paws Amazon page.
