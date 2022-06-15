The Fan-Favorite Pet Supplement Brand Debuts Vet Strength Line For Dogs, Made With Superior Ingredients
ORLANDO, Fla. , June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zesty Paws®, a leading functional pet supplement brand, is launching its most advanced formula to date with a new line of veterinarian formulated supplements made with highly concentrated ingredients for superior performance. The Zesty Paws® Vet Strength line, created to address key benefit spaces, provides superior efficacy, and includes specific formulas of some of the brand's best-selling products like the Aller-Immune Bites and Mobility Bites, and a Pre, Pro & Postbiotic Bites.
The new formulas were developed in partnership with a team of veterinarians who dedicated time and research to evaluating ingredients and efficacy to put their stamp of approval on the advanced supplements that come in flavors like bacon, chicken harvest and vegetables, and smoked cheese, all 100% approved during palatability testing.
"With clinically studied branded ingredients and input from trusted veterinarians, the Vet Strength line is a true testament to our commitment to keeping your bestie feeling zesty," said Steve Ball, CEO of North America at H&H Group. "We value the trust that pet parents have in Zesty Paws and are confident that this new line can continue to support a pet's health journey using unique ingredients to deliver powerful results."
The Zesty Paws® Vet Strength line includes three distinct formulations supporting hip and joint function, the immune system, and gut health.
- Zesty Paws® Vet Strength Aller-Immune Bites contain a proprietary blend of highly concentrated ingredients, like Spirulina, Epicor®, and Vitamin C to support immune function, normal respiratory health, and may also help maintain normal histamine levels. The Aller-Immune Bites come in a smoked cheese flavor.
- Zesty Paws® Vet Strength Mobility Bites may help maintain the lubrication and resiliency of joints and connective tissue to promote mobility and may also help maintain healthy cartilage and joint health. The bites include premium branded ingredients like OptiMSM®, BiovaPlex® and Serrazimes for increased joint health support. The Mobility Bites come in a beef and bacon flavor.
- Zesty Paws® Vet Strength Pre, Pro & Postbiotic Bites feature premium blends of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics to support digestion and immunity for dogs. These bites include ingredients like Vitafiber® IMO, DE111, Gingever®, and LBiome® to support gut and bowel health, including occasional bloat and constipation, as well as the maintenance of digestion, immunity, and normal gut microflora. The Pre, Pro & Postbiotic Bites come in a chicken and harvest vegetable flavor.
"I'm proud to have been part of the process to develop this line for pet parents looking for a powerful way to optimize their dog's health with extra supplementation from the comfort of their home," says Dr. Lindsay Butzer, DVM. "The powerful ingredients in each of the formulas in the Zesty Paws® Vet Strength line provides advanced, at-home support and are an effective way to keep pets feeling their best between routine vet visits."
Zesty Paws products are made in the United States without artificial flavors, synthetic colors, and preservatives. The Zesty Paws® Vet Strength products are now available on ZestyPaws.com, Amazon, and Chewy. For more information, visit ZestyPaws.com or follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.
ABOUT ZESTY PAWS®
At Zesty Paws®, our passion is simple: to enable and inspire a ZEST FOR LIFE in pets and parents. We strive to be the most innovative and trusted brand in functional supplements to guide and empower pets on their journey through wellness. We use unique formulas based on active ingredients you know and trust, and that are proven to provide tangible benefits to your pet. We have received thousands of 5-star reviews on top channels such as Amazon, Chewy and our own site. Pet parents are delighted by our commitment to innovative, high-quality products that work, as well as by our unparalleled customer service. As one the most trusted brands for pet health and wellness, we have been regularly recognized as a bestseller on Amazon, alongside other top pet retailers. For information about Zesty Paws, visit ZestyPaws.com.
