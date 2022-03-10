Zeta Surgical logo (PRNewsfoto/Zeta Surgical)

Zeta Surgical logo (PRNewsfoto/Zeta Surgical)

 By Zeta Surgical

BOSTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Surgical, a surgical robotics and mixed reality company, announced today the close of a $5.2M financing round led by Innospark Ventures and with the participation of TSVC, Y Combinator, Trevor Fetter, and others.

"To date, the use of surgical guidance has been limited to long, operating room-based interventions, due to its invasiveness and complex deployment.  Our goal is to provide physicians with a robust, fast, and accurate guidance system deployable during any case, irrespective of where they are in the hospital or what hospital they are in," says Jose Amich, Co-Founder and CEO of Zeta Surgical.  "We're thrilled to be partnering with such a strong group of investors who are aligned with our mission to improve access to safe and effective surgery."

Zeta Surgical will use the funds to finalize the development of their neurosurgical navigation platform, Zeta, and their non-invasive focused ultrasound system, ZetaFUS, to complete their initial clinical studies, to obtain FDA clearance, and to expand their growing technical and clinical teams.

"The Zeta AI-driven surgical platform will take the guesswork out of some of the most routine, yet highly consequential, aspects of acute neurological procedures.  With physician precision in mind and patient comfort at the forefront, Zeta Surgical will be a gamechanger for procedures both common and uncommon, acute, and pre-planned, and in settings both urban and rural," says Dr. Venkat Srinivasan, Managing Director of Innospark Ventures. "We are very excited to support them.  As a fund that places a heavy emphasis on AI for good, we are also incredibly excited to see what this technology can do for those who need it most around the world."

"TSVC is very excited to partner with Zeta Surgical to bring AI to precision surgical navigation, to make neurosurgery lower cost and more accessible," says Eugene Zhang, Founding Partner of TSVC.

About Zeta Surgical

Zeta Surgical is a digital surgery company focused on improving the accuracy, safety, and accessibility of image guided procedures.  Its navigation and robotics platform, Zeta, leverages cutting-edge computer vision and artificial intelligence to enable image guidance directly at the point-of-care, creating new possibilities in fields such as emergency care and interventional medicine.  Zeta Surgical was founded by Harvard graduates and faculty and is backed by leading investors.  To learn more, visit: https://www.zetasurgical.com.

Media Contact:

Contact:

Jose Amich

jose.amich@zetasurgical.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zeta-surgical-raises-5-2m-in-seed-financing-to-enhance-surgical-navigation-with-robotics-and-mixed-reality-301500348.html

SOURCE Zeta Surgical

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.