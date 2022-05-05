Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce its role as exclusive financial advisor in raising financing of $20,525,000 (the "Financing" or the "Transaction") on behalf of Comprehensive Care Capital (CCC) to acquire two senior housing communities located in Boca Raton and Lantana, Florida. The communities, Banyan Place – Boca and Banyan Place – Lantana offer independent living, assisted living and memory care services.
Banyan Place – Boca consists of 130 independent living, assisted living and memory care beds. Banyan Place – Lantana consists of 39 licensed memory care beds. The communities are in highly attractive markets that provide affordable, yet favorable private pay rates. CCC's operating affiliate, Forte Healthcare, led by Yosef Nathan, will manage the Boca and Lantana communities as part of this transaction.
Christopher Utz, Managing Director in Ziegler's Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice, who arranged and negotiated the transaction stated, "Comprehensive Care Capital is led by an experienced and sophisticated management team with a proven track record in the healthcare sector. They have demonstrated their unique ability to execute a targeted and disciplined acquisition strategy to grow their successful portfolio. This Transaction is exemplary of CCC's initiative and ability to search out and find unique opportunities in a very noisy market, and to see those opportunities through to completion."
CCC's M&A team is led by Mark Eis, Director of Business Development, and Simcha Buff, Esq., General Counsel. As per Simcha, "This financing will support our ongoing initiative of delivering compassionate care and services to the residents of the Banyan communities, the populace they serve, and the senior population. We appreciated Ziegler's responsiveness as well as Chris' industry depth and knowledge, which was evident throughout the transaction." Mark commented, "This was a complicated transaction. Through the coordinated efforts of our M&A team and the experienced team at Ziegler, we were able to bring another two communities into our family thereby expanding our reach to provide quality services to an underserved market."
Ziegler's Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice brings its experience and expertise to senior housing and post-acute care clients. By offering a comprehensive suite of products for debt, equity and M&A services, our professionals provide creative solutions that meet your organization's capital goals.
For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at http://www.ziegler.com.
About Ziegler:
Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.
Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
