CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as exclusive financial advisor to GreenLight Medical (GreenLight), a leading healthcare supply chain management software provider, on its transaction with Symplr, a provider of enterprise healthcare operations solutions.
This combination creates a leading provider of integrated healthcare cost management solutions as GreenLight's platform will seamlessly assimilate into Symplr's existing spend management offering. It also builds on the recent successful partnership between GreenLight and Symplr through their collaboration utilizing Symplr's vendor credentialing solution, which launched in August 2018. The acquisition is a key next step in Symplr's goal to address the full spectrum of health systems' operational requirements with tech-enabled solutions. By leveraging Symplr's Hayes clinical evidence software solution and GreenLight's proprietary platform, the combined entity will offer one of the industry's most comprehensive value analysis tools.
GreenLight Medical streamlines the introduction and evaluation of new medical technology and equipment by hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and physicians in collaboration with healthcare suppliers such as medical device companies and medical sales representatives. Not only does GreenLight accelerate the procurement process for healthcare organizations, but it also ensures informed decisions are made by allowing providers to access the latest clinical research on devices and equipment in a simple interface. GreenLight has been recognized as the Nashville Healthcare Startup of the Year, the Nashville Small Business of the Year, the Nashville Best in Business Winner, and a Nashville Tech Company of the Year finalist in addition to other accolades.
Symplr offers an array of solutions to fulfill the diverse needs of healthcare organizations. Symplr's solutions are employed in 9 out of every 10 U.S. hospitals as the company has been committed to improving healthcare operations with novel solutions for over 30 years. Its suite of products supports a wide array of healthcare operations including provider data management, workforce management, contract management, and more.
Chris Rogers, Senior Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Corporate Finance practice, commented, "We were honored to be selected to serve as Greenlight's exclusive financial advisor and excited about the outcome for Austin, his team and Symplr as well. Hospitals and health systems are actively seeking innovative and data-driven ways to improve spend decisions and the combination of Greenlight and Symplr creates a holistic suite of solutions to empower that decision making across their continuum."
Austin Dirks, the CEO of GreenLight, stated, "I built this company with the mission of greenlighting actual medical technology into physician and hospital leaders' hands. The opportunity with Symplr will not only preserve this mission, but also accelerate it, driving end-to-end healthcare operations to the next level."
Ziegler's Corporate Finance team is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals, and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering innovative sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement and strategic partnering services.
