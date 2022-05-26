Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce its role as exclusive financial advisor in raising financing of $35,250,000 (the "Financing" or the "Transaction") on behalf of Hill Valley Healthcare to acquire a rental CCRC located in Farmville, Virginia. The community, The Woodland, offers independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing services.
CHICAGO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce its role as exclusive financial advisor in raising financing of $35,250,000 (the "Financing" or the "Transaction") on behalf of Hill Valley Healthcare to acquire a rental CCRC located in Farmville, Virginia. The community, The Woodland, offers independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing services.
As a CCRC, The Woodland serves seniors across the entire spectrum of care featuring 60 independent living, 85 assisted living, and 120 skilled nursing beds. However, The Woodland offers its residents additional financial optionality not usually seen at a CCRC in that it utilizes a rental model instead of the typical CCRC entrance fee model catering to the private pay, traditional commercial insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid populations. Hill Valley Healthcare will both own and operate The Woodland, which will mark its tenth senior housing / skilled nursing community under management in the state of Virginia and twentieth overall in their growing East Coast footprint spanning Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, and Rhode Island.
Ziegler Investment Banking Managing Director, Christopher Utz, who arranged and negotiated the transaction, said, "The Hill Valley Management team found a diamond in the rough with this community. They will be able to utilize their current operating model, footprint, and innovative approach to optimize all aspect the services provided to the Farmville community."
Hill Valley Healthcare's team is led by Shimmy Idels, LNHA and Steven Schwartz, both Co-Founders and Co-CEOs. As per Steven, "We are very excited about the acquisition of The Woodland. The community fits perfectly within our Virginia footprint, and we are excited to expand and improve the scope of services for the residents. Chris went above and beyond his scope of services and structured a very flexible and cost-effective capital structure." Shimmy commented, "Through the coordinated efforts of our internal acquisitions team and Chris' team at Ziegler, we were able to bring another community into our family allowing us to expand upon the quality services Hill Valley is providing to seniors in that market."
