Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce its role as the exclusive financial advisor to Perlman Clinic (Perlman) on a growth investment from FFL Partners (FFL). FFL is partnering with the Perlman team to support the growth and continued expansion of the leading primary care provider across the rapidly growing San Diego market.
Founded in 2005, Perlman Clinic is a leading value-based care platform delivering best-in-class primary care, urgent care, behavioral health, and wellness services. The Company has both fee-for-service and risk-based contracts with leading health plans and IPAs in Southern California. Founded in 2005, Perlman Clinic operates 16 facilities staffed by over 100 primary care providers across the Greater San Diego region delivering comprehensive internal, family medicine, integrative, preventive, mental health, and other treatment services to more than 75,000 patients. Perlman's proprietary telemedicine platform, PocketDoc, enables its patients to schedule appointments and includes workflow software to help practitioners manage tasks such as insurance verification, payment processing and communication.
Based in San Francisco, FFL is a leading private equity firm with over $5 billion under management. FFL has extensive experience investing in and building high quality healthcare provider businesses, including U.S. Orthopaedic Partners, One Senior Care, and EyeCare Partners.
FFL's investment in Perlman Clinic supports a multi-faceted growth strategy: organic growth in the San Diego area, including opening four new de novo locations this year, expanding to new markets outside of San Diego County, and capitalizing on opportunistic M&A opportunities.
"Andy Colbert and the Ziegler team gave us the confidence and capabilities to explore the best long-term opportunities for our practice," said Ian Perlman, President. "We are very pleased with the outcome and Ziegler was key to our success."
"Perlman Clinic is a market leader in delivering technology forward, value-based care through a combination of in-person and telehealth multispecialty services. FFL's investment will serve to further accelerate the company's trajectory and we are thrilled to have advised Perlman Clinic on this partnership." said Andrew Colbert, Senior Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Corporate Finance practice.
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP provided legal counsel to Perlman Clinic, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel to FFL Partners in connection with the transaction.
Ziegler's Corporate Finance team is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals, and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering innovative sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement, and strategic partnering services.
Andrew Colbert is a Senior Managing Director and founding member of Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking Practice. Mr. Colbert specializes in advising physician groups on strategic and financing alternatives including merger and acquisitions, capital raising transactions and partnership development.
Ziegler is a privately held investment bank, capital markets, and proprietary investments firm. Specializing in the healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance, enables Ziegler to generate a positive impact on the clients and communities it serves. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the United States, Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, equity and fixed income sales & trading and research. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.
Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
