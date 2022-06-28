Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce its role in advising The Residentialist Group (TRG) on its sale to SCAN Group, the parent of SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans. TRG is an organization that provides clinical services to frail and vulnerable older adults in their homes in the Southern California and Greater Philadelphia areas.
CHICAGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce its role in advising The Residentialist Group (TRG) on its sale to SCAN Group, the parent of SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans. TRG is an organization that provides clinical services to frail and vulnerable older adults in their homes in the Southern California and Greater Philadelphia areas.
TRG was founded by Dr. Norman Vinn, who coined the term "residentialist" — a physician who specializes in in-home care. Since 2002 TRG has strived to prevent unnecessary trips to the hospital, offer quality care, and improve clinical outcomes. In a world where healthcare has become less interpersonal and more distant, TRG helped to successfully revitalize the tradition of the family doctor making house calls.
SCAN Group is merging the operations of TRG with its own in-home care program, known as HealthCHEC, to form Homebase Medical, a medical practice that will provide palliative care, chronic disease management, care transition management, and in-depth personal health assessments to people in their homes.
Chris Hendrickson, Senior Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Corporate Finance practice stated, "Through its twenty-year lifespan, TRG has exemplified the importance of the in-home care sector to the most vulnerable population. This acquisition complements the hands-on experience that TRG has accumulated with SCAN's focus on care management and quality care to the Medicare population."
Dr. Sachin Jain, President and CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan stated, "We are excited about adding TRG to our portfolio and view our first-ever acquisition as an investment in the future of SCAN. Not only will it help further SCAN's mission to keep seniors healthy and independent, but it will also bring greater efficiencies to our work as we expand our in-home clinical delivery capabilities."
Ziegler's Corporate Finance team is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering innovative sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement and strategic partnering services.
