CHICAGO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziegler, a national specialty investment bank is pleased to announce the addition of Linda L. MacDonald to the Ziegler Healthcare Advisory Committee (ZHAC), an independent group of industry experts, who play a key role in advancing the firm's growth strategies and diverse practice areas within the broad healthcare services and IT sectors.
"With the rapid changes we continue to see from the pandemic to our healthcare system, Ziegler's advisory committee serves as a think tank for our practice leaders, helping us continue to innovate and refine our services for our clients." stated Dan Hermann, President and CEO and Head of Investment Banking at Ziegler.
Linda is senior vice president and corporate treasury officer of Spectrum Health System, an $8 billion not-for-profit integrated health system based in West Michigan. She is responsible for asset and liability management for Spectrum Health, accomplished through prudent management of investments and borrowings, and effective day-to-day treasury operations that incorporate liquidity and risk management. Linda also serves as primary representative of Spectrum Health to the financial and investment community. Over her career, Linda has developed expertise in investments and capital finance, cultivating collaboration and high performing cultures, a broad perspective of finance and treasury, and a solid foundation in accounting.
Linda will join an elite group of healthcare experts, who are tasked with offering ideas challenging assumptions to advance Ziegler's growth initiatives and prioritization of capital allocation.
Don Carlson, Vice Chairman of Ziegler and Head of the Ziegler Healthcare Advisory Committee stated, "Linda's experience and expertise in the healthcare and financial sector will make her a unique addition the committee and we are beyond excited to have her join the team."
Each of the ZHAC members brings extensive industry knowledge and far-reaching networks that will help Ziegler connect the dots in the rapidly changing healthcare environment. The founding ZHAC members include:
- Thomas McDonough, (former) President of Coventry Health Care and a founding partner of Guidon Partners, a private equity fund focused on healthcare with a strategy to invest founder's own capital alongside investment firms in companies that would benefit from the involvement and expertise of the partners.
- Kenneth O'Keefe, Managing Partner and Founding Principal of Beecken Petty O'Keefe & Company, among the country's oldest private equity management firms in the United States that specialize exclusively in healthcare.
- Richard Reiner, (former) Executive Vice President of Adventist Health System and (former) President and CEO of the Adventist Health System Multi-State Division, a faith-based, not-for-profit healthcare system headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Florida, that operates 48 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout nine states.
- Randy Richardson, President of Vi, a senior living operator where under his leadership Vi has completed over $1 billion of new development and established itself as a first-class operator of senior living communities.
- Trenor Williams, M.D., Managing Partner of Socially Determined a data-driven, scientific approach to allow organizations to prioritize and match targeted social interventions to the specific needs of socially and clinically complex patients in additional to being the founder of Clinovations (a healthcare IT company) and (former) Managing Partner at the Advisory Board.
- Hugh Greene, retired President and CEO of Baptist Health, a comprehensive community-based health system that is comprised of five hospitals with net revenue of nearly $2 billion and the largest private employer in Northeast Florida.
- Robert Kramer, founder and strategic advisor for the National Investment Center for Senior Housing and Care, a national not-for-profit organization whose mission is to support access and choice for America's seniors by providing data, analytics, and connections that bring together investors and providers.
Ziegler's approach integrates its domain knowledge, market insight and industry relationships with its long-standing investment bank, leading M&A advisory practice as well as its healthcare/senior living industry focus.
About Ziegler:
Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com
