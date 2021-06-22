CHICAGO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank is pleased to announce the publication of its new white paper, "Hospital at Home-The Emergence of Acute Care Models in a Home-Based Setting," authored by Chris Hendrickson, Ziegler's home services specialist and a managing director in Ziegler's Healthcare Corporate Finance Practice, as well as Ken Benton, a senior vice president and Luke Bonfe, an analyst both with Ziegler's Healthcare Corporate Finance Practice.
The white paper addresses the leading Hospital at Home models and the reimbursement dynamics. The authors profile the care models utilized in providing Hospital at Home including the most frequent diagnoses, treatment modalities, and medical and economic benefits. In comparison to other home based care models, Hospital at Home serves acute patients requiring higher medical care and significant nurse and physician involvement.
In addition, the authors examine the current market landscape for Hospital at Home programs, including recent participation in CMS's comprehensive Hospital at Home initiative that was launched in November 2020 in response to COVID-19 hospital challenges. The paper outlines the characteristics of participants in Hospital at Home and concludes that integrated health systems with experience bearing risk are the most likely to pursue and benefit from Hospital at Home. The paper profiles some of the leading players within Hospital at Home, including Contessa, Lifesprk, Medically Home, and DispatchHealth.
Finally, the paper considers the future of Hospital at Home and argues that the recent success of leading care models, impressive capital funding events, and broader industry trends such as more care moving to the home, the emergence of remote technologies, and the shift towards providers taking risk signal a promising future for Hospital at Home.
Ziegler's Healthcare Corporate Finance team is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering innovative sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement and strategic partnering services.
To obtain a copy of the white paper, please visit: https://bit.ly/3iOkwUv
For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at http://www.ziegler.com.
About Ziegler:
Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler credit analytics. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.
Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the outcome of pending litigation and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
Media Contact
Christine McCarty, Ziegler, 3125961617, cmccarty@ziegler.com
SOURCE Ziegler