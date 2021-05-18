CHICAGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank is pleased to announce the publication of its new white paper, "Navigating the Patient Access and Digital Front Door Landscape," authored by Mark Turco, a Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Corporate Finance Practice who covers the Digital Health vertical, and Steven Waldorf, an Associate in Ziegler's Healthcare Corporate Finance Practice.
The white paper addresses the market demand characteristics that create the need for Patient Access technology. The authors explore how industry tailwinds such as healthcare consumerism and rising patient financial responsibility have made Digital Front Door solutions indispensable for successful practice management and an essential component of providers' Healthcare IT strategies.
In addition, the authors provide a comprehensive overview of the sector. They describe key functionalities and subsectors that comprise the Patient Access space, and they list representative companies operating within each vertical.
Finally, the paper discusses current M&A trends in this rapidly consolidating industry, as strategic players add functionalities to become one-stop-shop vendors and financial sponsors seek investments in the space. Recent transformative transactions in the industry are profiled, and the authors conclude by describing Ziegler's role as a premier advisor to category leading companies across the Patient Access and Digital Front Door landscape.
Ziegler's Healthcare Corporate Finance team is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering innovative sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement and strategic partnering services.
To obtain a copy of the white paper, please visit: https://www.ziegler.com/hbpc-white-paper.
For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at http://www.ziegler.com.
About Ziegler:
Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler credit analytics. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.
Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the outcome of pending litigation and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
Media Contact
Christine McCarty, Ziegler, 3125961617, cmccarty@ziegler.com
SOURCE Ziegler