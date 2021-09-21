CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce that it is an official Founding Partner of the inaugural Telehealth Awareness Week, presented by the American Telemedicine Association, taking place September 19-25, 2021. Telehealth Awareness Week is a campaign to reinforce the value of telehealth and its critical role in providing access to safe, appropriate care for patients when and where they need it. During the week, leaders in telehealth service delivery, hospital systems and medical practices, technology solution providers, patient advocacy organizations, policymakers and other stakeholders are convening to advance telehealth as a quality care option.
"COVID-19 has demonstrated to us all that being in the same room as a healthcare provider is not always necessary in order to receive top-quality care," said Grant Chamberlain, Managing Director, in Ziegler's Healthcare Corporate Finance Practice and longtime elected member of the American Telemedicine Association Board of Directors. "Not only can telehealth provide simpler, more seamless connectivity between patients and providers on a regular basis, but it can also meaningfully increase the efficiency of healthcare providers who are in high demand and short supply. Using telehealth to expand clinician capacity and compassionately deliver excellent care to patients wherever they may be is a key component of the healthcare landscape of the future."
Telehealth Awareness Week includes a schedule of events underscoring the growing acceptance of virtual care in U.S. healthcare as well as a series of new informational resources to support broader access to telehealth services for patients, caregivers and healthcare providers. Updates on activities planned for Telehealth Awareness Week and opportunities to participate are available on the official Telehealth Awareness Week website here: TelehealthAwareness.org.
"Telehealth" means a mode of delivering healthcare services through the use of telecommunications technologies, including but not limited to asynchronous and synchronous technology, and remote patient monitoring technology, by a healthcare practitioner to a patient or a practitioner at a different physical location than the healthcare practitioner.
