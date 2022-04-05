(PRNewsfoto/Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.)

WARSAW, Ind.,  April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH) today announced its first quarter earnings conference call will be webcast on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.  A news release detailing the quarterly results will be made available that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.

The live audio webcast can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com.  It will be archived for replay following the conference call.

Individuals in the U.S. and Canada who wish to dial into the conference call may do so by dialing (888) 312-9837 and entering conference ID 7278985.  For a complete listing of international toll-free and local numbers, please visit https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com.  A digital recording will be available after the completion of the conference call, from May 3, 2022 to June 30, 2022.  To access the recording, U.S. callers should dial (888) 203-1112 and international callers should dial +1 (719) 457-0820, and enter the Access Code ID 7278985.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.  

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation. 

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

