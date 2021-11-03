(PRNewsfoto/Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.)

 By Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that Chairman, President and CEO Bryan Hanson and Executive Vice President and CFO Suky Upadhyay will be presenting at Stifel's 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com. The webcast will be archived for replay following the conference.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.  

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation. 

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

ZBH-Con

Media               



Investors







Meredith Weissman

703-346-3127

meredith.weissman@zimmerbiomet.com 



Keri Mattox

215-275-2431

keri.mattox@zimmerbiomet.com









Ezgi Yagci

617-549-2443

ezgi.yagci@zimmerbiomet.com  

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-to-present-at-stifels-2021-virtual-healthcare-conference-301414420.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.