Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Mindful Companies, Services and Products Within the Packaged Goods Industry
LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced that Mindful Nourishment LLC (dba Zing Bars), an innovative manufacturer and marketer of 100% plant-based snack bars formulated by professional nutritionists, has been selected as the winner of the highly competitive "Bar Product of the Year" award.
Zing bars are bonafide completely plant-based nutrition bars formulated by professional nutritionists. Zing bars provide healthy fats, "good-for-you" carbs, and low-glycemic sweeteners. With its completely vegan product line-up, and keto products, the recipes focus on taste-appeal while also providing the benefits of improved energy, digestive health, and immune support. The bio-availability of zing bars are nourishing and were developed by nutrition experts, dedicated to the life-changing benefits of good food.
Zing uses healthy, lean protein which provides all essential amino acids, and is soy-free, plant-strong and rich in vitamins and minerals. The protein is a perfect blend of nuts, seeds, brown rice and almond protein. Meanwhile, heart-healthy fats boost the immune system, support cell function, help manage cholesterol, and contribute to a healthy metabolism.
Additionally, by including complex carbs that are low in sugar, high in fiber, and packed with nutrients, the bars provide longer, lasting energy.
Zing minis are also popular with children as a nourishing snack that leaves them satiated and armed with sustained energy, adequate protein and fiber.
"What an honor to receive this amazing Mindful Award - especially in a year where we are focused on making waves through recommitting ourselves to providing snack food that meets our own rigorous standards. We remain focused on providing plant-based protein, good-for-you fats, and energizing, low-glycemic carbs in a nutritious bar that will power your whole day," said Grace Erickson, CEO of Zing Bars. "Mindfulness is not only in the business name, it is an integral architectural component for how zing approaches the marketplace. We pride ourselves on offering nourishing wellness bars for mindful noshers."
The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious companies and products that do what's right for people and the planet. Recognizing the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious products. This year's program attracted more than 1650 nominations from companies all over the world. All nominations are evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, ranging from brand principles, environmental impact, health, taste and transparency.
"Eating regularly throughout the day means smaller meals divided by snacks. However, finding a healthy snack can be problematic. Most snack bars either taste terrible, or are little better than candy bars. Artificiality has no place in a balanced, wholesome, macro-focused approach to snacking. The perfect snack bar combines two essential elements: amazing taste and the benefits of great nutrition," said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. "Unlike many in the category, Zing plant-based protein bars taste fantastic—naturally. They also help maintain consistent, dependable energy for hours after eating. With full flavor and robust nutrition in one enticing package, zing bars deliver nutritive ingredients for a mindful diet and healthful lifestyle. Congratulations on being our choice for 'Bar Product of the Year.'"
####
About Mindful Awards
The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. The Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage and Snacks, Supplements, and Leadership. Mindful Awards goal is to further expand recognition of mindful companies. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.
About Zing Bars:
Zing recipes maximize taste-appeal while providing the ideal benefits of improved energy and digestive health. Artificiality has no place in a balanced, wholesome, macro-focused approach to snacking. Each product in the Zing line-up is formulated by Professional Nutritionists and includes nourishing ingredients for mindful noshers and nature-attuned children.
For More Information:
Media Contact
Travis Grant, Mindful Awards, 949.667.4475, travis@mindfulawards.com
Brenda Lubragge, Zing Bars, (610) 416-9968, brenda@zingbars.com
SOURCE Mindful Awards