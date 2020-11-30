GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zlatko Rihter assumes his position as President and CEO of Mölnlycke.

He replaces interim CEO Barry McBride who reassumes his role as Executive Vice President Gloves, Antiseptics and Global R&D.

Zlatko Rihter has extensive experience from the healthcare sector after having spent more than 20 years within the industry. Prior to joining Mölnlycke, he was President and CEO of Sweden-based CellaVision, a world-leading provider of digital solutions for medical microscopy in the field of hematology, listed on Nasdaq Nordic.

Previous positions include EVP Sales & Marketing at ORIGIO, as well as President GBU Chronic at Gambro and Director Patient Handling Product Division at ArjoHuntleigh.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact: 

Jenny Johansson
Global Director Corporate Communications
+46 317 223 423 or jenny.johansson@molnlycke.com

